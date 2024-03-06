Too early to judge plans to make jump racing in Britain more competitive says BHA after Cheltenham numbers paint stark picture

Further Irish dominance at next week's Cheltenham Festival continues to concern British racing's rulers, they admitted on Wednesday, when insisting it was too early to judge whether plans to redress the balance had been successful after this year's day-one confirmations painted a damning picture.

Of the 148 horses remaining engaged across the seven races, headlined by the Unibet Champion Hurdle, there were only three of Britain's potential contenders – Jeriko Du Reponet in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle , JPR One in the My Pension Expert Arkle and Chianti Classico in the Ultima – at single-figure prices.

Efforts to redress the balance stemmed from the 2022 festival, at which Ireland enjoyed a 23-5 landslide before Minella Times led home a 1-2-3-4-5 for the raiding party in Aintree's Grand National a month later.