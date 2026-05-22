Tom Segal Live: put your questions to the top tipster in an exclusive subscriber Q&A

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

There are few better times of the year than this if you're a Flat fan. We've had the early knockings of the season and now it's on to the serious stuff, with the Derby and Oaks at Epsom on the first weekend of June followed swiftly by Royal Ascot.

Tom Segal is on hand to steer Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers through this magical period, not just with an enhanced Royal Ascot Ante-Post Pricewise schedule but also by answering all of your questions in an exclusive subscriber Q&A on Wednesday, May 27.

From 7pm, Tom will chat live to subscribers for two hours about his thoughts on the big summer races and more besides – on betting strategies and successes, if that’s what takes your fancy.

Got a question for Tom? You can click here and we'll put it to Tom in good time, or tune in at 7pm on May 27 and do it live on the night.

Not a subscriber? Sign up now to receive 20 per cent off for a whole year, plus you’ll also have access to an enormous range of top racing content just in time for Epsom and Ascot.

Royal Ascot is almost upon us and what better way to prepare for the biggest race in the calendar than with the unrivalled insight offered by 'Pricewise' Tom Segal. Our top tipster is tackling the great summer festival in even more depth this year in an expanded Ante-Post Pricewise series. All his tips are exclusively available to Racing Post+ UItimate and Racing Post+ Tipping subscribers.. Pick the package that best suits your needs and sign up now using the code ASCOTPW20 to get 20% off either package for a full year.

Offer ends Tuesday 30th June 2026. New customers only. After the promotional period ends you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.