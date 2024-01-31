'To see him given a mark of 145 is incredible' - Sir Gino buyer Jerry McGrath predicts big future for Triumph favourite
Jerry McGrath, the man who brokered the deal to bring JCB Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino to Britain after winning at Listed level in France last spring, cannot wait to see him at Cheltenham in March, but believes he is capable of scaling even greater heights over fences in the future.
Sir Gino, bought privately by McGrath from joint trainers Yann and Carlos Lerner after winning over hurdles at Auteuil last April, is unbeaten in two starts in Britain for owners Joe and Marie Donnelly.
The four-year-old made a winning debut for trainer Nicky Henderson at Kempton in December before leaping to the head of the Triumph Hurdle market with a breathtaking success on Trials Day at Cheltenham on Saturday.
Published on 31 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 15:35, 31 January 2024
