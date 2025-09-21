Tingle Creek the aim for Jonbon - but the King George is calling for another top-class Nicky Henderson two-miler

Nicky Henderson has revealed one of his top-class chasers will step up to staying trips this season – but it’s not Jonbon .

Instead, it is Arkle winner Jango Baie who is likely to be running over three miles at some stage, with the King George under consideration, while the brilliant Jonbon, who was widely touted as a King George horse after his second successive Melling Chase win in the spring, will definitely start the season over two miles.

Last month, Henderson said there were "lots of options" for Jonbon but discussions with owner JP McManus have resulted in a potential hat-trick bid in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham in November, followed by the Tingle Creek.