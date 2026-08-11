Thursday fixtures altered amid fifth summer heatwave - with Newmarket grass gallops unrecognisable and unusable

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Salisbury’s Thursday card will be staged later in the day to avoid racing when temperatures are at their peak as Britain enters its fifth heatwave of the year.

The temperature at the Wiltshire track is expected to reach a high of 34C between 3pm and 4pm, prompting the start of racing to be pushed back by three hours to 5.30pm, with the final race scheduled for 8.03pm.

No red warning has been issued by the Met Office for Salisbury, which would typically result in the fixture being abandoned, but the racecourse requested a later start time in an attempt to race in cooler conditions.

Clerk of the course Jeremy Martin said: “Looking at the forecast temperature and humidity for Thursday morning, I was quite concerned. We had the option to move later in the day and, with cooler temperatures expected, it made sense to do so.

“I didn't want to move the fixture to the morning as we have racing on Wednesday and need to turn the course around. This will allow us to put water on the course on Thursday morning as well.”

Windsor’s fixture on Thursday evening has been reordered, with the longer races moved to the end of the card when temperatures are expected to be cooler.

In addition to moving the sprints to the start of the meeting, which begins at 5.36pm, precautionary hot-weather measures have been put in place to keep horses cool.

“Forecast temperatures for us are 34-35 degrees and, fortunately, we were always an evening fixture," said clerk of the course Charlie Rees. "We decided to move the sprints to earlier in the card and the middle-distance races to later in the card.

“We've so many provisions here, from cooling fans and iced water to shaded areas by the stables, as well as extra bodies on hand to help cool the horses down.”

Outlook for the week

The four British fixtures on Wednesday at Salisbury, Beverley, Kempton and Ffos Las are unaffected by the latest heatwave, which is expected to peak on Thursday, when temperatures in parts of England could reach 38C.

Lingfield's all-weather fixture on Thursday will take place as scheduled Credit: Mike Hewitt (Getty Images)

The Met Office has issued a rare amber warning for extreme heat across large parts of the country on Thursday, but, while Salisbury and Windsor have made adjustments to their cards, Beverley and Lingfield remain unchanged.

Temperatures at Beverley could reach 32C in the afternoon, with racing due to begin at 2.15pm. Lingfield’s evening fixture gets under way at 5.23pm, when temperatures are expected to be around 34C.

Stephanie Wethered, Lingfield's clerk of the course, said: “We've not made any changes to the fixture itself, but we'll have our hot-weather protocols in place, such as cooling areas for the horses.”

View from Newmarket: 'I can’t remember it being this dry for this long'

The Newmarket Heath has turned the same colour as the neighbouring cornfields in recent weeks, with Jockey Club Estates recording just 3.2mm of rain last month.

The temperature this week is set to peak at 33C on Thursday. Although the grass gallops remain open, they have been unusable for at least two months and there has been little chat about sites such as the Limekilns, Summer Gallop or Between The Ditches.

Last week, Jockey Club Estates had to shorten and then close the Watered Gallop for only the second time in its history to prioritise watering the July and Rowley Mile racecourses.

Warren Hill looking parched on Tuesday morning Credit: David Milnes (racingpost.com/photos)

To assist trainers hoping to work horses on turf, Newmarket has hosted some key players preparing for upcoming festivals, including York, with Ombudsman going for a spin on the July course last Friday.

Nick Patton, managing director of Jockey Club Estates, said: “I’ve been doing this job for around 15 years and I can’t remember it being this dry for this long. It’s extremes of everything now, be it wet, hot or dry."

The last time the main grass gallops hosted any action was before Royal Ascot.

Patton said: “We had 60mm of rain in June, but then just 3.2mm through the whole of July and we've had only 0.7mm so far in August. Yes, it’s been dry, but it’s the extreme temperatures which make it different from previous dry spells.”

As it has sometimes been 27C by 9am, trainers have had their strings out earlier.

Patton said: “The heat puts pressure on people and horses working in the heat, and leads to many more early pull-outs than I can remember. As the turf gallops are out of action, the all-weather gallops are in high demand, and we’ve put in extra tractor maintenance times."

Jockey Club Estates also sends tractors out early with bowsers which water the walking grounds to keep the dust down.

The Summer Gallop first thing on Tuesday Credit: David Milnes (racingpost.com/photos)

Patton said: “We have to be adaptable. We have to look at ways we can increase water resilience and look at how our surfaces retain moisture.

"A conversation will have to be had with trainers and the Heath Committee about perhaps opening the prime gallops earlier in the year. They don’t get the usage they did before.

“In previous years, we'd be opening and closing the peat moss gallops on the Limekilns and Racecourse Side due to rain, but we haven’t done that this year. We may have to think that in the future this will be the norm, and it’s a question of how we adapt to that.”

One of the trainers in Newmarket for the famous heatwave of 1976 was John Gosden, who was then assistant to Sir Noel Murless.

That summer was one of the hottest and driest on record, but trainers still used the grass gallops due to a scarcity of alternatives.

Gosden said: “We didn’t have the all-weather gallops that we have now but we still kept the horses on the move and worked them on the Limekilns on Wednesdays and Saturdays as usual, though only on the bridle. It was different grass on there then and it was more resilient.“

John and Thady Gosden were using the Warren Hill all-weather canters on Tuesday morning and the senior trainer recalled: “There were no all-weathers back then on Warren Hill. All we had was a woodchip on Long Hill and a sand canter where the Town Canter is, and another one on Bury Hills.”

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