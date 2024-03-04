Thurles and Lingfield to inspect ahead of Tuesday's jumps cards due to forecast overnight rain

Racing at Thurles on Tuesday will be subject to a morning inspection due to heavy rainfall overnight with Met Eireann warning of a possible risk of flooding.

The afternoon jumps card will have to pass a 7.30am inspection by clerk of the course Lorcan Wyler, who reported conditions as soft to heavy on Monday evening.

"Due to an updated weather forecast which is giving the possibility of persistent heavy overnight rain in Munster, as a precaution we are going to hold a 7.30am inspection at Thurles on Tuesday morning," Wyler said.

"There has been five millimetres of rain since declarations yesterday morning and the ground is now soft to heavy.

"It is difficult to put numbers on what the overnight rainfall will be but according to Met Eireann there is a possibility of localised flooding overnight in some parts of Munster. The rain is then due to ease at around 8am and leave a dry and bright day."

An inspection will also be held at Lingfield on Tuesday at 8am inspection after an updated weather forecast warned of between three and five millimetres of rain overnight.

The track has taken 38mm of rain since last Wednesday and with the going already heavy, the decision has been taken to reassess the state of the ground once the latest showers have passed through.

The track remained dry on Sunday although temperatures got down to -2C but there is not expected to be any issue with frost on Tuesday morning.

Britain's other jumps fixture on Tuesday at Newcastle is also set to be run on heavy ground, while the going at Thurles is soft, soft to heavy in places.

