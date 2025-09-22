Racing Post logo
Britain

Through the Lens: last week’s standout racing moments in pictures

Lieber Power beats Majestic Warrior in the Autumn Cup
Lieber Power beats Majestic Warrior in the Autumn CupCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Immaculate leaps, Ayr Cup doubles, initiatives for the deaf community at the racecourse and Group wins in the rain – the week’s best moments are all here in pictures . . .

Smooth sailing

Accredit could be a smart coltCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Juddmonte-owned Accredit wins the mile maiden at Sandown under Robert Havlin.

King Of Change, Bayside Boy - is Cicero's Gift the next Fortune winner destined to take the QEII? 

Gleaming Eve

Eve Johnson Houghton (centre) and owners Mick and Janice Mariscotti
Eve Johnson Houghton (centre) and owners Mick and Janice MariscottiCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Zavateri's trainer Eve Johnson Houghton and owners Mick and Janice Mariscotti were on hand to watch their runner, Balmacara, finish second in the Fortune Stakes following their star's win in the Group 1 National Stakes at the Curragh.

The best is yet to come from Classic hope Zavateri declares Charlie Bishop as he revels in second Group 1 win seven years after his first 

Flying high

The Navigator
The NavigatorCredit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

The Navigator, ridden by Charlie Maggs, produces an almighty leap over a hurdle on the way to winning the 2m5f handicap contest at Kelso. The ten-year-old is closing in on 100 races under rules.

Skelton between stars

Protektorat (left) and The New Lion with Dan Skelton
Protektorat (left) and The New Lion with Dan SkeltonCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jonathan Harding spoke to Dan Skelton, who reflected on being pipped to the trainers' championship again by Willie Mullins and his ambitions for the upcoming season.

'Willie pushed us higher and this season we'll go higher again. If I'm getting pushed, that's fine - I won't crack' 

The debrief

Colin Keane
Colin Keane is bidding for a sixth straight jockeys' titleCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Colin Keane closed the gap on Dylan Browne McMonagle in the champion jockey standings with a treble at Naas.

Colin Keane cuts Dylan Browne McMonagle's title-race lead down to five with a treble 

On the stage

Newbury hosted a deaf-friendly raceday
Newbury hosted a deaf-friendly racedayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Kim Helman and Sue Merrick from Deaf Unity provided interpretation for members of the deaf community at Newbury on Saturday

'This has been brilliant' - deaf community embraces Newbury action as Daryl Jacob guides racegoers through the day 

New trophy cabinet needed

George Wood is all smiles
George Wood is all smilesCredit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

Rebel Racing and George Wood secured a remarkable double, claiming both the Silver and Gold Cups at Ayr with wins on Candy and Run Boy Run.

'This is what we do it for' - owner, trainer and jockey revel in sensational Ayr Gold Cup-Silver Cup double 

Racing in the rain

The finish to the Mill Reef
The finish to the Mill ReefCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Trainer Jim Boyle goes agonisingly close to his first Group success as Words Of Truth (left) denies Into The Sky (right) in the Mill Reef Stakes.

Words Of Truth pounces late to deny Into The Sky in Mill Reef and leave Jim Boyle 'gutted'  

Sunshine at Seven Barrows

Seven Barrows sparkles in early morning sunshine
Seven Barrows sparkles in early morning sunshineCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Nicky Henderson welcomed Lambourn correspondent Liam Headd to Seven Barrows for a full rundown on the superstars at his Seven Barrows yard.

'We'll be ready this year!' - Nicky Henderson makes Constitution Hill vow after full MOT that even included 'equine Specsavers' 

Read more . . .

A Windsor race to follow, a potential Classic filly to note and Cesarewitch clues - three things we learned from last week  

Sign up to receive The Ante-Postman, Robbie Wilders' top weekly newsletter. Get weekend tips, festival fancies and big-race selections delivered straight to your inbox.

