Three reasons why this Newmarket trainer won't be forgetting Royal Ascot week in a hurry

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It was a whirlwind Royal Ascot week on and off the course for Newmarket trainer Michael Keady, who sold his stable star, acquired a new one and came within just a couple of lengths of securing a placing in one of the meeting’s premier races.

A well-executed plan

Dee’s Funny Girl, an impressive winner on her debut at Thirsk for Keady, was among the horses sold at the Goffs London Sale on the eve of Royal Ascot when knocked down for £150,000.

A 16,000gns yearling purchase by Keady, Dee’s Funny Girl had initially been bought as a breeze-up project for owners Peter and Dee Airey but ended up running for them due to the sticky spring markets.

“It all started about a year ago with the idea of buying a couple of yearlings to send to the breeze-up sales,” said Keady. “Peter and Dee started off as microshare owners and have been getting more into ownership, but wanted to diversify what they had so we explored this option.

“Even though she looked great and breezed well, the market was tough and we didn’t want to give her away, so we raced her. There was always an eye on the Ascot sale and that commercial process of it all.”

Dee’s Funny Girl was sold to US owners Steve Weston and Medallion Racing, who previously raced Porta Fortuna, and Keady received a welcome boost to his buying prowess before the sale took place.

“Mark McStay, the agent, came to see her before the sale and I'm very appreciative of him putting the filly to his owners,” said Keady. “When he saw her he said to me he could see why I didn’t need a bloodstock agent if I was going to the sales and finding horses like her.”

A bittersweet Ascot experience

Dee’s Funny Girl contested the Albany Stakes and finished sixth, beaten two and three-quarter lengths for third having been hampered in the early stages.

Keady said: “We always thought she was a stakes filly, so her performance wasn’t a surprise.”

However, following the performance Dee’s Funny Girl left Keady’s yard and is set to continue her career in Ireland with Porta Fortuna’s trainer Donnacha O’Brien.

“We had a brief conversation at the sale, where the owners mentioned she’d been bought for Donnacha as he’s their trainer in Europe,” said Keady. “While I’d prepared for that, the owners had been very happy with the run, and the communication before and after the race, and I'd let myself think there was a chance she’d stay.

“It’s a bittersweet experience, but it’s opened new doors and connections for us. Sadly, when you’re at our level, you have to be open to selling horses to keep things going.”

A star arrives?

If selling and running at Royal Ascot wasn’t enough, Keady was also a buyer, with Redemption Road secured for £260,000 at the Goffs London Sale on behalf of a new owner, Dale Regan.

“It’s very exciting,” said the trainer. “Our form analyst, David Baxter, put up four horses and we bid on all four; it was quite a surreal experience underbidding Gai Waterhouse at £360,000!

“Redemption Road appealed to us because he’s progressive but still looks like he’s getting the hang of things. He has a nice profile for races over seven furlongs, a mile or maybe even ten furlongs at the big festivals and internationally, which is where we want to be and think we can compete.”

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