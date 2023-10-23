Three-month suspension for jockey who invented trip to Dubai when due to give hair sample

Robert Tart has had his jockey's licence suspended for three months after accepting he lied to a BHA official about his whereabouts when asked to give a hair sample drug test in March. The 30-year-old, whose most significant success was aboard The Black Princess in the Lancashire Oaks of 2017, said he would be in Dubai on the proposed day of the test but was unable to provide any evidence of such a trip when asked to do so.

A disciplinary panel heard on Monday from the BHA's Charlotte Davison, who said the case had its roots in reports given to the ruling body of "potential drug misuse" in which Tart was implicated. When interviewed, Tart admitted sending a text message to a stable staff employee, asking if he could buy cannabis, but said he had received no reply, had taken the matter no further and had never taken prohibited substances while licensed as a jockey.

He agreed to a test at Wolverhampton on March 27, when he was booked to ride for Jane Chapple-Hyam, but then sent a WhatsApp message to an official saying: "I've been invited to attend the Dubai World Cup meeting this weekend, so unfortunately I'm not riding for Jane Chapple-Hyam now on Monday. I'll update you on my return".

Davison suggested it was open to the panel to infer that Tart had initially avoided giving a hair sample out of concern about what it might show. But Rory Mac Neice, representing the jockey, said that would be illogical because Tart submitted to a hair sample just nine days after the original appointment, the result of which showed no evidence of any prohibited substance. The solicitor said that hair samples are much less time sensitive than blood or urine samples and that in this case the sample taken was effectively the same as it would have been if the jockey had attended the original appointment.

Mac Neice said Tart, after agreeing to the appointment, heard from yard staff that the horse would not be running and had decided to invent a lie in order to avoid having to travel to Wolverhampton purely to give a hair sample. On learning later that the horse was in fact still an intended runner, he felt obliged to repeat the same lie to Chapple-Hyam.

"There is no evidence that Mr Tart ingested any prohibited substance," Mac Neice stressed. "The lie he told was foolish and completely unnecessary. The only thing it achieved was that he didn't have to go to Wolverhampton on March 27."

Mac Neice described his client as a solitary character who finds it hard to ask for help and had taken years out from the sport in the past but who was now seeking to re-establish himself at the yard of John Gosden, who was said to be familiar with the case. Tart has previously spoken of his struggles with anxiety.

Rachel Spearing, chairing the panel, said the panel had been unable to reach a conclusion as to Tart's motivation for lying, adding: "We are not required to do so. This is a strict liability offence.

"The panel consider this is a serious breach. There is dishonesty, unfortunately. There is concern for the integrity and honesty in Mr Tart in his licensed role."

Addressing the jockey directly, she said: "You must be aware of your continued obligations. It is imperative to co-operate with BHA officials. That compliance is strict and absolute and there are good reasons for that, to maintain the structure of the regulations and the safety of everybody who is participating professionally, and in the wider interests of the sport.

"You are clearly a talented horseman, someone who has had great opportunity afforded to you. We encourage you to avail yourself of the assistance available. Racing has many resources to support and help you, should you experience difficulties with your mental health issues."

