Three big-race contenders for whom the Classic Chase at Warwick has been a long-term target

The £100,000 Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase (3.00) is the headline act on Warwick's Premier raceday, with a competitive field of 14 set to go to post in the 3m5f contest this Saturday. For some, this has been one of the main aims of the season, while for others it's another run on the road to big spring festivals at Cheltenham and Aintree.

In our Stable Tour series early in the campaign, a number of connections outlined this race as a potential target. Here we look at three Warwick runners who have been prepared specifically with this event in mind.

Guetapan Collonges (far side): successful on his seasonal debut at Carlisle Credit: John Grossick

Trainer: Charlie Longsdon

SP forecast: 13-2

Guetapan Collonges has posted two joint career-best efforts on Racing Post Ratings since returning to action this season for Charlie Longsdon, the last of which was achieved when third to Malina Girl in a 3m3½f handicap chase at Cheltenham in November.

Before that, however, the JP McManus-owned eight-year-old recorded his fifth win in 11 starts over fences when scoring at Carlisle in October, which led to the Oxfordshire-based trainer looking at this race once more.

Guetapan Collonges is one of the favourites for the race and has solid form at the track, having won here in November 2022 and finished fourth is this contest 12 months ago.

What his trainer said

Speaking in his Stable Tour segment in our round-up after Guetapan Collonges' Cheltenham effort, Longsdon said: "He's a great horse and will be aimed at some of these big chases now. He ran a cracking race the other day at Cheltenham and things like the Classic Chase at Warwick and the Midlands National again would be perfect for him, albeit not on horrible ground. There's a big handicap performance in him."

Spotlight comment

Goes well on soft/heavy; his three chase wins have been at up to 3m2f and well-held fourth in last season's Classic Chase (favourite) and Midlands National (4m2f, soft) both saw a dip in his form; there can't be much doubt that he'll stay, though, given the way he kept on strongly for third to Malina Girl over the extended 3m3f at Cheltenham on latest start; needs to improve but he's a strong each-way candidate.

Guetapan Collonges 15:00 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

Major Dundee and Rex Dingle: winners of the Midlands National last season

Trainer: Alan King

SP forecast: 8-1

A return to Warwick is on the card for the Alan King-trained nine-year-old, who was last seen finishing fifth to Nassalam in the Welsh Grand National trial at Chepstow last month.

Successful in the Midlands National at Uttoxeter last spring, Major Dundee made his first start of the season at Warwick in November and ran a solid race when third of seven. The Classic Chase is a target King has had in mind, especially as Major Dundee appears to be better suited to a left-handed track, and there could be even bigger assignments to come later in the season.

What his trainer said

Speaking in his Stable Tour in November, King said: "We hope he could be a Grand National horse, having won the Midlands National last season.

"He has the attributes you need as he jumps and stays and was placed in the Scottish National as a novice so we're working back from Aintree. With the field size cut to 34, it's more important than ever to get his handicap mark up and he's a better horse left-handed, so we'll look at the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and the Classic Chase at Warwick, a race I'm always keen on."

Spotlight comment

His only two runs beyond 3m2f resulted in a third in the 2022 Scottish National (4m) and a win in last season's Midlands National at Uttoxeter (4m2f, soft; 6lb higher here); ran respectably on reappearance and perhaps heavy going helps to explain a lesser show at Chepstow (weakened badly from four out) five weeks ago; needs to put that display way behind him (connections also now reach for cheekpieces) but he has to be considered.

Major Dundee 15:00 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Alan King

Trainer: Emma Lavelle

SP forecast: 12-1

My Silver Lining has been a consistent performer over fences for Emma Lavelle, who said in her Stable Tour in November that the Classic Chase was a potential target for her eight-year-old.

A three-time winner over fences, the third of which came on her seasonal return at Wincanton in October, My Silver Lining has since finished second over three miles at Exeter and Sandown. Her runner-up effort resulted in a career-best RPR of 129 and she is a double-figure price for the Warwick contest on what will be her first attempt at this 3m5f distance.

My Silver Lining brings some of the most solid form into the race, having finished inside the top two in five of her previous six starts, and her pedigree suggests the trip won't be an issue given she's a half-sister to 3m4f and 3m6f winner in Ballytrim.

What her trainer said

Speaking in November, Lavelle said: "She was so gutsy when winning at Cheltenham in April and that kind of salvaged the season. She's been full of it from the moment she came back in this season and was great on her comeback at Wincanton, and ran a better race again when second at Exeter. She's a brilliant jumper, will keep galloping forever and, if she runs well on her next start in December, she could be one for the Classic Chase at Warwick."

Spotlight comment

All three chase wins have been at about 3m1f (the furthest she's been) on good ground, the latest when ten lengths ahead at Wincanton in October; stuck to her task well since when good second at Exeter and Sandown and there's a useful 3m4f/3m6f chase winner close up in the pedigree.

My Silver Lining 15:00 Warwick View Racecard Jky: James Best Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase (3.00 Warwick, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 5 Malina Girl, 6 Guetapan Collonges, 13-2 Beauport, 8 Fontaine Collonges, Major Dundee, Percussion, 9 Galia Des Liteaux, 10 City Chief, 11 Broken Halo, 12 My Silver Lining, Duc De Beauchene, 14 Credo, 16 Rapper, Volcano

