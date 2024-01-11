Thoroughbred Group urges more courses to follow Jockey Club lead and volunteer financial information

The Thoroughbred Group has urged racecourses to come forward and work with it to increase understanding of their financial position following news this week the Jockey Club is to offer greater transparency over its business performance.

The Jockey Club revealed it is extending its commitment to provide more information on its revenues to the Thoroughbred Group this year, including figures relating to individual racecourse media rights – an area of increasing friction between courses and participants.

Last month BHA chief executive Julie Harrington told the prestigious Gimcrack Dinner at York the issue of transparency on how money flows through the sport needed to be addressed, as it was breeding "distrust and suspicion".

Prize-money agreements based on racecourse media rights had been agreed between racecourses and what was then the Horsemen's Group in a deal brokered by the BHA more than ten years ago and attempts are being made to come to new commercial deals.

The Thoroughbred Group said York had entered into a similar agreement to the Jockey Club and had been actively sharing information on its income streams and business performance. Talks are also scheduled to take place between the group and the other large independent racecourses of Ascot, Chester, Goodwood and Newbury.

The Thoroughbred Group said transparency over finances provided "a crucial first step in the development of commercial partnerships between participants and racecourses, which would deliver a platform from which the industry can work together to grow the sport".

Thoroughbred Group chair Julian Richmond-Watson added: "We’d like to thank those racecourses who have volunteered financial information to us, as we work towards establishing partnerships which will ensure that a fair proportion of the sport’s revenue is returned to participants.

"We look forward to continuing these discussions and would urge other courses who are interested in working with us to get in touch."

The long-simmering issue reignited late last year when Racecourse Association chief executive David Armstrong claimed his members were facing a "triple whammy" of financial headwinds, headed by affordability checks, and that the prospect of prize-money reductions this year was "a grim reality".

Richmond-Watson had countered by saying that without transparency "how we can really believe what the racecourses are saying".

The Jockey Club announced this week it is to increase overall its prize-money total to £60.1 million across its 334 fixtures this year, up from £59m in 2023.

