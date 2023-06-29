'This race means a lot to me' - Newcastle fan Palmer hoping for more Plate success with Zoffee and Rajinsky

Avid Newcastle United fan Hugo Palmer is hoping he can snare the city's greatest race for a second time on Saturday.

The trainer, who studied at Newcastle University, first won the Northumberland Plate behind closed doors with Caravan Of Hope in 2020 and will aim last year's Vase winner Zoffee and Further Flight scorer Rajinsky at the Jenningsbet-sponsored all-weather marathon this time.

His chief challenger, Zoffee, won over the course and distance at the fixture last year and is a 7-1 chance to back up his sixth in last week's Ascot Stakes, with Palmer optimistic he will handle the quick reappearance.