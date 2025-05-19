'This isn't retirement - I'm only hanging up my binoculars' - Derek Thompson confirms his final commentary shift and future plans

The Racing Grapevine is exclusive to from 4pm every Sunday. Here is a free-to-read excerpt from this week's Racing Grapevine with Derek Thompson confirming the date of his final racecourse commentary . . .

Here is one more date to add to the crowded summer diary between Wimbledon, the Open and the King George – Derek Thompson will deliver his final racecourse commentary on July 22.

The last chance to enjoy "here comes the favourite," "it's a photo" and all the other familiar Tommo taglines will come on a Tuesday evening card at Wolverhampton.

Thompson began his career by calling at a point-to-point meeting at the age of 15 and has been doing the job for 60 years.

He announced at the end of 2024 he was stepping away from the commentary box and has now confirmed the date of his departure.

Derek Thompson: "I'll still be hosting and doing raceday presenting" Credit: Chris Bourchier

"I'll be 75 on July 31 and I think I'm the world's oldest sports commentator," he told the Grapevine. "I've gone full circle because I was the youngest man ever to commentate on the Grand National back in 1973."

But don't mention the R-word to a man who became a hugely familiar face during his time on Channel 4 Racing, and who is also famed for beating the then Prince Charles in a race at Plumpton and also becoming an unlikely star on social media thanks to a television advert that spawned the catchphrase: “Are you well?"

"This isn't retirement," he stressed. "I'm only hanging up my binoculars. I'll still be hosting and doing raceday presenting."

And although he is putting down the commentary mic, Tommo has taken up the pen. "I'm writing a book, which is called The Final Furlong and will be about my last year as a commentator."

The big fella's big read is due out at the end of 2025.

