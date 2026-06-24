'This has always been the plan' - local ace Brian Ellison plotting another Northumberland Plate triumph on Saturday

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Brian Ellison's love affair with the JenningsBet Northumberland Plate knows no bounds and the local trainer is confident he can go close to a second victory in the track's most famous Flat race this Saturday.

The Plate has long held special significance for the 73-year-old, who was born on the day of the race and fulfilled a lifelong ambition when Onesmoothoperator triumphed two years ago, and Ellison has made no secret the historic handicap has been pencilled in as a major target for Saint Etienne since he was acquired from France this year.

The six-year-old's price varies markedly, but some bookmakers are taking no chances and have cut him into 10-1 after he had been available at 50-1 when the ante-post market opened.

"This has always been the plan when we got him," Ellison said. "We won it with Onesmoothoperator, and the crowd's applause was amazing. It's my home town and I think it's important for it to go to locals."

Onesmoothoperator (centre) won the Northumberland Plate in 2024 Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Saint Etienne, who was tipped by Racing Post tipster Harry Wilson in his Weekend Focus column, has had four starts for Ellison since joining from French trainer Yann Barberot. Although he has yet to race beyond 1m4½f, he heads to Newcastle's Tapeta surface having won three times on the all-weather in France.

"Since we've got him from France, we let him settle in and gave him a few runs," he said. "The best run was over a mile and a half at York when he was fourth. He looks like he will get the trip – I don't have any concerns that he won't. He's working very well and I think he's got a good chance."

Ellison also runs outsider Tashkhan, who switches back to the Flat for the first time since November, while Laafy is likely to take his chance in the Northumberland Vase Handicap earlier on the card.

He added: "If it rides deep, which it might do, it will suit Tashkhan. He's in good form. Laafy will probably get in the consolation race. They're all well, but as long as they get back all right, that's the main thing."

JenningsBet Northumberland Plate (3.15 Newcastle, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 9-2 Circus Of Rome, 11-2 Valiancy, 7 Beylerbeyi, 10 Ride The Thunder, Saint Etienne, Synergism, 12 Prydwen, Sing Us A Song, Team Player, 14 bar.

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