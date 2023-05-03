'This filly has raw talent' - Havlin issues glowing report as regally bred Queen For You makes winning start

Robert Havlin has been known to choose his words carefully, but he offered up a sparkling endorsement of Queen For You, who made a striking debut when accounting for more experienced rivals in the mile fillies' novice.

Normandie Stud's three-year-old boasts a pedigree to suggest she could be special and she did little to detract from that impression when quickening stylishly to beat Copy Artist and Veil Of Shadows.

The John and Thady Gosden team won the same race last year with subsequent Group 1-placed Grande Dame and Queen For You could now attempt to emulate her dam Fallen For You, who won the Coronation Stakes in 2012.

Havlin said: "I rode Fallen For You plenty at home. This filly has raw talent. She’s still raw but she has all the tools in her box. We were going really slow, which I thought would suit the fillies with penalties, but when I showed her daylight she quickened up.

"I almost got there too soon and she had a look around, but when I asked her again she went again. She quickened up twice in the race and she can only come forward mentally. You only had to move on her and she was instant. She did a few things that were babyish through the race but I think she’ll have learned plenty.

"The Coronation Stakes isn't too far away. We’ll have to go home and see how she comes out of the race mentally. She’s not had a hard race today, I’ll leave it to the boss if he wants to give her another run beforehand."

Quick impact

"I don't know" was the answer when Kevin Stott was asked if Maximum Impact was the best of Amo Racing's juvenile bunch, which will be food for thought for those taking on the operation's youngsters at Royal Ascot.

The grey colt got the better of a prolonged battle with fellow debutant winner Action Point in the 5f conditions race, an experience which his rider believes will serve him well in the coming weeks, and odds of 14-1 (Coventry, Windsor Castle) and 16-1 (Norfolk) could be generous.

Maximum Impact: made it two wins from two starts in convincing style Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"He did battle well," Stott said. "When he first won it wasn’t really much of a race as it was very deep ground and I was in front for a long time. I think he’ll come on a lot more for that run than his first run. I really liked the way he put his head down.

"It’s just nice to be able to ride nice horses and when you do it makes it more exciting coming racing. I’ve ridden good horses in the past but we’ve got a really nice team going forward."

Convincing Case

Karl Burke was not at the Berkshire course as he was busy at his daughter Lucy's wedding, but the trainer was given another reason to celebrate when Cold Case ran out a smooth winner of the Group 3 Commonwealth Cup Trial. The three-year-old was trimmed to 10-1 (from 16) for the three-year-old Group 1 next month.

