‘This could be an act of vandalism on racing’ - ministers must keep to frictionless checks promise, warns BGC

British racing could be the victim of an "act of vandalism" if the Gambling Commission does not carry out a proper consultation on affordability checks and the government fails to ensure such checks are truly frictionless.

Betting and Gaming Council chief executive Michael Dugher said he believed the consequences of getting the consultation wrong could be "dire" for the sport.

In April the government finally published its proposals for gambling reform in a white paper which included plans for two tiers of financial risk checks it promised would be "frictionless".

However, in July the Gambling Commission published a consultation on how these would be put into effect which set out that information provided by credit reference agencies might not be enough to prevent large numbers still having to undergo more intrusive checks.

When culture secretary Lucy Frazer announced the white paper in April she told the House of Commons the checks would be "frictionless and happen behind the scenes", and Dugher said she could not have been clearer.

He added: "Ministers must be true to their word. Secretary of state Lucy Frazer made a solemn commitment to parliament that checks would be frictionless and I am sure she will want to honour that promise."

Figures from across British racing have spoken about their fears over the Gambling Commission consultation and the potential impact of the checks, which it is claimed could wipe tens of millions of pounds from the sport's income should punters refuse to submit to them.

Peter Jackson, chief executive of Sky Bet and Paddy Paddy owner Flutter Entertainment, has also voiced concern the consultation does not reflect the principles set out by the government.

Betting and Gaming Council chief executive Michael Dugher

Dugher said: "The truth is the Gambling Commission is at pains to say this is only a consultation and consulting involves listening and responding to concerns and I am sure the Gambling Commission will want to reflect on what has been a very sizeable backlash, particularly from racing punters.

"The proposals as they stand in the consultation do not look frictionless and are not consistent with the government's stated policy framework as set out in the white paper. I think there is a danger here that they are also a recipe for a dog's breakfast."

The checks can include analysing information about customers such as their postcode area and job titles.

Dugher said there were "huge question marks" over how useful that information would be.

He added: "The government cannot wash their hands of this issue, abandon ordinary punters and leave British racing in a mess. They were warned repeatedly about the impact of what getting this wrong would be, so the government can't wash their hands of this and just leave it to the Gambling Commission.

"If we get these changes wrong as we've warned repeatedly, either in government or at the Gambling Commission, the risk is this could be an act of vandalism on the sport and I am sure that the government and the Gambling Commission will want to do everything in their power to prevent that.

"In terms of the consequences of getting this wrong, this could make Covid and foot and mouth look like the heyday of British racing. The consequences will be totally dire if they allow intrusive and inept checks that simply drive people to the black market and damage the sport."

The Gambling Commission's consultation closes on October 18, and Dugher said he hoped the industry regulator would listen and respond to concerns.

He added: "Government ministers are quick to tell us how much they support racing and I genuinely believe they do but actions speak louder than words.

"I think the whole thing from the government's point of view risks making ministers look like they have some sort of snobby objection to people enjoying a bet.

"At the end of the day it is what millions of people choose to do with their own money and I fear that ministers are in danger of either looking like they don't care about what's happening to racing, or that they do not understand the issue. I know that none of that is true but we need ministers to step up now and prove that."

Contacted by the Racing Post, the Gambling Commission said its position on frictionless checks had been stated in the consultation and declined to comment further.

To complete the Gambling Commission's consultation on affordability checks, visit racingpost.com/consultation and follow the instructions.

The Racing Post also wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details

