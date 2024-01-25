'They're proper rides, aren't they?' Harry Cobden talks up Cheltenham chances - including a 'great spare ride to get'

Harry Cobden has spoken of his excitement ahead of a significant afternoon at Cheltenham after acquiring a “proper” book of seven rides for a star-studded Saturday.

Cheltenham's Trials day fixture has attracted a host of jump racing's biggest names, including Clarence House Chase favourite Jonbon , legendary staying hurdler Paisley Park and the return of last season's Triumph Hurdle winner Lossiemouth. Meanwhile, Doncaster's Premier meeting features Britain's leading Supreme Novices' Hurdle contender Jeriko Du Reponet and two Grade 1 mares trained by Willie Mullins in Gala Marceau and Ashroe Diamond.

The star power on track is significant but Cobden has plenty of mighty mounts and could steal the show on the likes of Triumph Hurdle favourite Burdett Road, exciting novice chase Stay Away Fay and 2022 Grand National winner Noble Yeats.