'They're proper rides, aren't they?' Harry Cobden talks up Cheltenham chances - including a 'great spare ride to get'
Harry Cobden has spoken of his excitement ahead of a significant afternoon at Cheltenham after acquiring a “proper” book of seven rides for a star-studded Saturday.
Cheltenham's Trials day fixture has attracted a host of jump racing's biggest names, including Clarence House Chase favourite Jonbon, legendary staying hurdler Paisley Park and the return of last season's Triumph Hurdle winner Lossiemouth. Meanwhile, Doncaster's Premier meeting features Britain's leading Supreme Novices' Hurdle contender Jeriko Du Reponet and two Grade 1 mares trained by Willie Mullins in Gala Marceau and Ashroe Diamond.
The star power on track is significant but Cobden has plenty of mighty mounts and could steal the show on the likes of Triumph Hurdle favourite Burdett Road, exciting novice chase Stay Away Fay and 2022 Grand National winner Noble Yeats.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 25 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 18:00, 25 January 2024
- First Energumene and Edwardstone, now Jonbon? Editeur Du Gite camp plot another famous Clarence House upset at Cheltenham
- 'It's what you get up in the morning for' - Stephen Mulqueen excited to ride Ahoy Senor for first time in Cotswold Chase
- The eight stars who can get your pulse racing on a super Saturday at Cheltenham and Doncaster
- Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Cheltenham Trials day card - plus a big-race tip and free bet
- Nico de Boinville ruled out of Clarence House Chase due to injury with James Bowen set to take Jonbon ride
- First Energumene and Edwardstone, now Jonbon? Editeur Du Gite camp plot another famous Clarence House upset at Cheltenham
- 'It's what you get up in the morning for' - Stephen Mulqueen excited to ride Ahoy Senor for first time in Cotswold Chase
- The eight stars who can get your pulse racing on a super Saturday at Cheltenham and Doncaster
- Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Cheltenham Trials day card - plus a big-race tip and free bet
- Nico de Boinville ruled out of Clarence House Chase due to injury with James Bowen set to take Jonbon ride