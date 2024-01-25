Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'They're proper rides, aren't they?' Harry Cobden talks up Cheltenham chances - including a 'great spare ride to get'

Harry Cobden has a pair of rides on Cartmel's end-of-season card
Harry Cobden: has seven quality rides at Cheltenham on SaturdayCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Harry Cobden has spoken of his excitement ahead of a significant afternoon at Cheltenham after acquiring a “proper” book of seven rides for a star-studded Saturday.

Cheltenham's Trials day fixture has attracted a host of jump racing's biggest names, including Clarence House Chase favourite Jonbon, legendary staying hurdler Paisley Park and the return of last season's Triumph Hurdle winner Lossiemouth. Meanwhile, Doncaster's Premier meeting features Britain's leading Supreme Novices' Hurdle contender Jeriko Du Reponet and two Grade 1 mares trained by Willie Mullins in Gala Marceau and Ashroe Diamond.

The star power on track is significant but Cobden has plenty of mighty mounts and could steal the show on the likes of Triumph Hurdle favourite Burdett Road, exciting novice chase Stay Away Fay and 2022 Grand National winner Noble Yeats.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

Published on 25 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:00, 25 January 2024

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain