- More
They took the sales ring by storm with a £62m spree - here's where all the Amo Racing horses are
Over the last year, Kia Joorabchian has taken the sales ring by storm with the purchase of more than £62 million worth of bloodstock in Britain and the US.
While a handful have been purchased in conjunction with Anthony Ramsden and Sheikh Joaan and registered as such, the majority of horses have been put into Joorabchian’s existing ownership vehicles Amo Racing Limited and Amo Racing USA.
Foals and broodmares have been among Joorabchian’s 96 buys since March 2024 – as well as Freemason Lodge in Newmarket – but it is his racing prospects which will draw the most immediate attention. Here we detail who and where they are.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- 'The world was the richer for his place within it' - Joe Saumarez Smith is celebrated in service filled with warm tributes
- Royal Ascot 2025 crowd outlook 'really positive' as Saturday tickets sell out
- Unbeaten Bay City Roller to bypass Irish 2,000 Guineas in favour of tilt at the Prix du Jockey Club
- 'This isn't retirement - I'm only hanging up my binoculars' - Derek Thompson confirms his final commentary shift and future plans
- New summer jumps championships launched with £30,000 prize for leading jockeys, trainers and owners
- 'The world was the richer for his place within it' - Joe Saumarez Smith is celebrated in service filled with warm tributes
- Royal Ascot 2025 crowd outlook 'really positive' as Saturday tickets sell out
- Unbeaten Bay City Roller to bypass Irish 2,000 Guineas in favour of tilt at the Prix du Jockey Club
- 'This isn't retirement - I'm only hanging up my binoculars' - Derek Thompson confirms his final commentary shift and future plans
- New summer jumps championships launched with £30,000 prize for leading jockeys, trainers and owners