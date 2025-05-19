Racing Post logo
They took the sales ring by storm with a £62m spree - here's where all the Amo Racing horses are

Over the last year, Kia Joorabchian has taken the sales ring by storm with the purchase of more than £62 million worth of bloodstock in Britain and the US.

While a handful have been purchased in conjunction with Anthony Ramsden and Sheikh Joaan and registered as such, the majority of horses have been put into Joorabchian’s existing ownership vehicles Amo Racing Limited and Amo Racing USA.

Foals and broodmares have been among Joorabchian’s 96 buys since March 2024 – as well as Freemason Lodge in Newmarket – but it is his racing prospects which will draw the most immediate attention. Here we detail who and where they are.

