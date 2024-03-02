'They should use a yard hack, cycle or even walk' - Newmarket trainers embroiled in traffic chaos

Newmarket trainers are being told to find alternative modes of transport to their cars to get around the town and the Heath for the foreseeable future due to acute traffic problems linked to the closure of a major trunk road which bypasses the headquarters of racing.

Jockey Club Estates has urged trainers to re-saddle the yard hack, if they have one, and is even exploring the possibility of ferrying trainers around the Heath in buggies to escape the snarl up which is described by officials as a "perfect storm" and could go on for weeks because of flooding on the A14.

Newmarket is gearing up for the start of the Flat season on March 23 before when many owners would usually come to the town to join their trainers on the gallops.

Those movements and those of trainers, particularly those on or off the Fordham Road such as Ed Dunlop, Dylan Cunha, Kevin Philippart de Foy, James Ferguson, Marco Botti and James Fanshawe, are badly impacted with many of them already taking measures to avoid delays taking up to two hours to cover a mile by car.

There was a complete closure of the A14 eastbound and A11 northbound on Tuesday which meant articulated lorries heading to the port of Felixstowe or Norwich went straight through Newmarket High Street, where there were further issues.

A wide load only just fits down Newmarket High Street

Nick Patton, managing director of Jockey Club Estates, said: “We have a perfect storm if you like. The A14 eastbound is flooded but it’s not just from the rain as they think it is coming out of the ground somewhere, and it could be a while before it is fixed.

"On top of that, there were further roadworks on the High Street, which really should be suspended but one agency doesn’t seem to be talking to another.

"Thankfully, the town mayor Philippa Winter went down there on Friday and said she wasn't leaving until the works were finished. That is now open but we've now been told by Suffolk Highways that there are further works planned at the back of the Guineas centre from Monday, which is unbelievable."

Patton added: “Ideally, trainers should be going back to using a yard hack to get around or cycle or even walk. We are exploring using our buggies to take trainers around as the roads are so difficult. It’s not ideal and we will be having meetings with other agencies to see what can be done today.“

Cunha said: “It’s terrible. I’m the fittest I’ve ever been as you can drive down the Fordham Road for first lot but after that you’ve no chance as it's bumper to bumper for miles, so I walk to Warren Hill.

"The problem is these lorry drivers don’t know Newmarket and they don’t know horses. The other problem is, if a horse gets loose or someone gets hurt on the Heath it takes so long to catch up with them when you’re on foot.”

Dylan Cunha: trainer raises safety concerns about the gridlocked roads

Michael Bell's yard is centrally located, which means getting to Warren Hill is a real challenge. He said: "I used to be in the military and it's taken all of my ingenuity just to get out to see my horses in time. Especially during the week, it's a real problem."

Simon Amor, head of scheme delivery at National Highways, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to local communities. The team is making every effort to remove the standing water in all lanes. However, they are facing challenges as the water continues to return after removal. We urge drivers to avoid the area, if possible."

