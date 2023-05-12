Ed Walker praises Lingfield for Classic trials switch as declarations are made

Trainer Ed Walker has praised the switch to the all-weather for Lingfield's card on Saturday, featuring trials for the Betfred Derby and Oaks, and will be represented in both big races.

Heavy rain earlier in the week left the and a decision was taken on Wednesday to instead run the entire card on Lingfield's all-weather track.

Walker's will face stiff opposition in the eight-runner Derby trial () with Charlie Appleby running Military Order, who is a best-priced 7-1 shot for the Classic, while last year's Derby-winning trainer Sir Michael Stoute relies on the royally owned Circle Of Fire.

Aidan O'Brien's sole representative in the trials is Be Happy, a general 33-1 shot for the Epsom Classic who lines up in the Oaks Trial (), in which she will be joined by the Godolphin-owned pair Eternal Hope and Sunset Point and Walker's among a field of nine.

Perfect Prophet also holds an entry for the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York on Wednesday, but it would cost connections of Waipiro £14,000 to supplement for Thursday's Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes.

Neither Lingfield or York had initially been the plan for Waipiro, who was withdrawn from the Listed Newmarket Stakes when his rider Tom Marquand was kicked and injured by one of their rivals cantering to the start at Newmarket last Friday.

Ed Walker: praised Lingfield officials for making an early decision to switch tracks and save the entire card Credit: Edward Whitaker

"The well laid plan to run Waipiro on lovely ground at Newmarket was scuppered," said Walker. "That was a pain, so then we rerouted to Lingfield where the heavens opened and, to be honest, he wouldn't have run even if it had stayed on the grass on bad ground, so we'd have probably ended up supplementing for the Dante.

"Flipping to the all-weather means we'll run him [at Lingfield]. It's either that or pay £14,000 and I don't think Lingfield will be a problem."

As the Musidora is not an early-closing race like the Dante, Walker has made a back-up entry at York for Perfect Prophet, but she will take her chance on the all-weather at Lingfield.

"The Lingfield Oaks Trial was the plan from a long way out and we were very happy to see the rain come," said her trainer. "It being switched to the all-weather is far from ideal [for her] so we put her in the Musidora as well, but the reason Lingfield is so attractive is because of the extra trip, which I think she'll relish."

Waipiro is rated a general 33-1 shot for the Derby, while Perfect Prophet is 66-1 for the Oaks.

While running on a tight course such as Lingfield's all-weather track might not be the perfect scenario, Walker praised officials for making an early decision to switch tracks and save the entire card.

He added: "It's a shame for Perfect Prophet, who would have enjoyed racing on soft ground but, if the track's not safe, I'd far rather it was on the all-weather than abandon and I think they managed it well."

Inquiring Minds, who made a successful debut this month for John And Thady Gosden is an interesting addition to the Derby trial, which also features last-time-out winner Laafi, the James Tate-trained pair Regal Empire and Think First, and Ndaawi, who runs for Andrew Balding.

The Karl Burke-trained Bright Diamond, who placed in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile last season, tackles a longer trip in the Oaks trial and will also be joined by the Charlie Johnston-trained Ferrari Queen and Fox Flame, and maidens Ghara and Climate Friendly.

runners and riders

Be Happy Ryan Moore

Bright Diamond Sam James

Climate Friendly Marco Ghiani

Eternal Hope William Buick

Ferrari Queen Richard Kingscote

Fox Flame Rowan Scott

Ghara Robert Havlin

Perfect Prophet Oisin Murphy

Sunset Point Rob Hornby

runners and riders

Circle Of Fire Ryan Moore

Inquiring Minds Robert Havlin

Laafi Richard Kingscote

Military Order William Buick

Ndaawi Oisin Murphy

Regal Empire Sam James

Think First Marco Ghiani

Waipiro Rob Hornby

Paddy Power: 13-8 Savethelastdance, 5 Running Lion, 6 Infinite Cosmos, 8 Never Ending Story, 12 Bluestocking, 14 Azazat, Electric Eyes, Mawj, 20 bar

Paddy Power: 4-1 Arrest, 5 Auguste Rodin, 11-2 Military Order, 10 Flying Honours, 12 Sprewell, 14 Canberra Legend, 16 Dubai Mile, Epictetus, Royal Scotsman, Silver Knott, 20 bar

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.