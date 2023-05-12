Ed Walker praises Lingfield for Classic trials switch as declarations are made
Trainer Ed Walker has praised the switch to the all-weather for Lingfield's card on Saturday, featuring trials for the Betfred Derby and Oaks, and will be represented in both big races.
Heavy rain earlier in the week left the course's turf track unraceable and a decision was taken on Wednesday to instead run the entire card on Lingfield's all-weather track.
Walker's Waipiro will face stiff opposition in the eight-runner Derby trial (3.35) with Charlie Appleby running Military Order, who is a best-priced 7-1 shot for the Classic, while last year's Derby-winning trainer Sir Michael Stoute relies on the royally owned Circle Of Fire.
Aidan O'Brien's sole representative in the trials is Be Happy, a general 33-1 shot for the Epsom Classic who lines up in the Oaks Trial (3.00), in which she will be joined by the Godolphin-owned pair Eternal Hope and Sunset Point and Walker's Perfect Prophet among a field of nine.
Perfect Prophet also holds an entry for the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York on Wednesday, but it would cost connections of Waipiro £14,000 to supplement for Thursday's Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes.
Neither Lingfield or York had initially been the plan for Waipiro, who was withdrawn from the Listed Newmarket Stakes when his rider Tom Marquand was kicked and injured by one of their rivals cantering to the start at Newmarket last Friday.
"The well laid plan to run Waipiro on lovely ground at Newmarket was scuppered," said Walker. "That was a pain, so then we rerouted to Lingfield where the heavens opened and, to be honest, he wouldn't have run even if it had stayed on the grass on bad ground, so we'd have probably ended up supplementing for the Dante.
"Flipping to the all-weather means we'll run him [at Lingfield]. It's either that or pay £14,000 and I don't think Lingfield will be a problem."
As the Musidora is not an early-closing race like the Dante, Walker has made a back-up entry at York for Perfect Prophet, but she will take her chance on the all-weather at Lingfield.
"The Lingfield Oaks Trial was the plan from a long way out and we were very happy to see the rain come," said her trainer. "It being switched to the all-weather is far from ideal [for her] so we put her in the Musidora as well, but the reason Lingfield is so attractive is because of the extra trip, which I think she'll relish."
Waipiro is rated a general 33-1 shot for the Derby, while Perfect Prophet is 66-1 for the Oaks.
While running on a tight course such as Lingfield's all-weather track might not be the perfect scenario, Walker praised officials for making an early decision to switch tracks and save the entire card.
He added: "It's a shame for Perfect Prophet, who would have enjoyed racing on soft ground but, if the track's not safe, I'd far rather it was on the all-weather than abandon and I think they managed it well."
Inquiring Minds, who made a successful debut this month for John And Thady Gosden is an interesting addition to the Derby trial, which also features last-time-out winner Laafi, the James Tate-trained pair Regal Empire and Think First, and Ndaawi, who runs for Andrew Balding.
The Karl Burke-trained Bright Diamond, who placed in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile last season, tackles a longer trip in the Oaks trial and will also be joined by the Charlie Johnston-trained Ferrari Queen and Fox Flame, and maidens Ghara and Climate Friendly.
Oaks Trial runners and riders
Be Happy Ryan Moore
Bright Diamond Sam James
Climate Friendly Marco Ghiani
Eternal Hope William Buick
Ferrari Queen Richard Kingscote
Fox Flame Rowan Scott
Ghara Robert Havlin
Perfect Prophet Oisin Murphy
Sunset Point Rob Hornby
Derby Trial runners and riders
Circle Of Fire Ryan Moore
Inquiring Minds Robert Havlin
Laafi Richard Kingscote
Military Order William Buick
Ndaawi Oisin Murphy
Regal Empire Sam James
Think First Marco Ghiani
Waipiro Rob Hornby
Betfred Oaks (4.30 Epsom, Friday, June 3)
Paddy Power: 13-8 Savethelastdance, 5 Running Lion, 6 Infinite Cosmos, 8 Never Ending Story, 12 Bluestocking, 14 Azazat, Electric Eyes, Mawj, 20 bar
Betfred Derby (1.30 Epsom, Saturday, June 2)
Paddy Power: 4-1 Arrest, 5 Auguste Rodin, 11-2 Military Order, 10 Flying Honours, 12 Sprewell, 14 Canberra Legend, 16 Dubai Mile, Epictetus, Royal Scotsman, Silver Knott, 20 bar
