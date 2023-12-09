Racing Post logo
'These proposals are not going to help us' - Newmarket and Lambourn trainers share concerns over new immigration measures

Stuart Williams: trained the dams of Love and Dream And Do
Stuart Williams: trained the dams of Love and Dream And DoCredit: Laura Green

Trainers in the racing centres of Newmarket and Lambourn have expressed concern over new immigration measures announced by the government which threaten to deepen the industry's staffing crisis.

Among the measures being introduced next spring is an increase in the minimum salary for overseas workers to enable them to gain a visa, from £26,200 to £38,700.

In October, six key racing roles – racing groom, stallion handler, stud groom, stud hand, stud handler and work-rider – were added to the Shortage Occupation List (SOL), which allows skilled workers easier access to visas, a move welcomed by the industry which has an estimated shortfall of 2,000 workers.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 9 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 16:00, 9 December 2023

