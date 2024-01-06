These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

Two Auld Pals (1.40 Newcastle)

12 tips

Three-time Flat winner who was second on hurdle debut at Bangor and holds leading claims.

Two Auld Pals 13:40 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Patrick Wadge (3lb) Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Heros De Romay (12.20 Wincanton)

10 tips

Unbeaten on heavy ground; high up the list here on form and potential.

Heros De Romay 12:20 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

Fresh Kiss (12.55 Wincanton)

9 tips

11 Flat starts in France, winning four from 1m2f to 1m4f (with give underfoot).

Fresh Kiss 12:55 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Jamie Snowden

Lessay (6.15 Kempton)

9 tips

Plenty to like about last month's C&D debut success; more to come and he can make it 2-2.

Lessay 18:15 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Gardener (12.30 Newcastle)

8 tips

Easy win on chase debut; strength of form is questionable but was hard not to be impressed.

Gardener 12:30 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Fergus Gregory Tnr: Olly Murphy

