These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today
The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.
Did you know?
Two Auld Pals (1.40 Newcastle)
12 tips
Three-time Flat winner who was second on hurdle debut at Bangor and holds leading claims.
Heros De Romay (12.20 Wincanton)
10 tips
Unbeaten on heavy ground; high up the list here on form and potential.
Fresh Kiss (12.55 Wincanton)
9 tips
11 Flat starts in France, winning four from 1m2f to 1m4f (with give underfoot).
Lessay (6.15 Kempton)
9 tips
Plenty to like about last month's C&D debut success; more to come and he can make it 2-2.
Gardener (12.30 Newcastle)
8 tips
Easy win on chase debut; strength of form is questionable but was hard not to be impressed.
