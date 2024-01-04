'These are cool horses to be riding' - rising star Dylan Johnston looking forward to Aye Right in veterans' final
In-demand conditional jockey Dylan Johnston is looking forward to another big ride on Aye Right in the Unibet Veterans' Chase Series Final and believes the 11-year-old "has to go there with a chance".
The 7lb claimer, 22, has finished third on Iwilldoit in the Welsh Grand National and on Al Dancer in a £100,000 chase at Cheltenham for Sam Thomas in the last ten days. He has now been booked by Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford for Aye Right in another £100,000 feature at Sandown, and said: "It should be a good spin. He was running in the Gold Cup only two years ago and still has a bit of class, touch wood.
"He has to go there with a chance, he was just nabbed by the favourite at Chepstow on his first run this season and Sandown might be more his cup of tea than Warwick last time."
