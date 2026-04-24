'There’s nowhere like it in the world' - racing launches strategy to boost Newmarket over concerns for town’s future

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A racing-centric influence group has unveiled a strategy for reinvigorating Newmarket by placing the sport at the heart of the community and local decision-making.

A Case For Newmarket was published on Thursday with five strategic aims to protect and grow the town amid heightened anxiety over the expanding influence of Cambridge on the region, and its knock-on effect on other areas.

What do I need to know?

The strategy report identifies threats and opportunities for Newmarket as the central node in international racing and breeding.

Threats, such as house-building targets, building projects to the west of the town and increased traffic, are linked to the growth of Cambridge as a booming centre for tech, pharmaceutical and life-science companies.

This is coupled with issues around falling foal crops impacting the strength of the racing pyramid, and wider concerns of dropping visitor numbers to Newmarket and a shortage of suitable affordable homes for staff working with horses.

All things considered, the authors of the report are worried that without concerted action to engage with the local community and influence policy makers, Newmarket, where racing contributes £300 million to the local economy annually and employs more than a 1,000 people, will lose its pre-eminent position in racing, which will impact the many businesses and people connected to it.

Who’s behind the report?

The Newmarket Thoroughbred Racing & Breeding Industry Forum (NTRBIF) was established last year by the Jockey Club and has been overseen by Amy Starkey, the organisation’s former managing director of racecourses.

Since starting in the role last May, Starkey and her team have held over 100 meetings with figures from racing, breeding and the local community to help draw the report’s conclusions.

Amy Starkey has led the project since May last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Among the undertakings of the NTRBIF was the commissioning of an independent report into the relationship between racing, the people in Newmarket and local authorities.

According to Starkey, it found "people believed horseracing to be self-serving, lacking in trust and arrogant in our whole approach" and "our relationship with local people was toxic and broken”. This hastened the need for action and a reset.

What are the recommendations?

The report focuses on improving five key areas: protecting land and improving transport; positioning the town as an equine innovation hub; improving and expanding welfare and retraining facilities; creating opportunities for people to thrive in the workforce and education; and strengthening links to the community and racing fanbase.

Among the specific recommendations within the five groups is utilising the town’s equine waste for energy within the innovation hub, creation of a Retraining of Racehorses centre, construction of an all-weather racecourse and starter yards, and establishing facilities to allow for greater public access to the town’s gallops and training grounds.

Through these measures, and others, the NTRBIF believes Newmarket can continue to be economically powerful, prosperous and world-leading within horseracing and equestrian sport.

What have people said

Amy Starkey, project lead: “As an industry, we’re wholly committed to the future of Newmarket – there’s nowhere like it in the world. This is a significant opportunity and a call to policymakers to recognise the value of the sport and support it.”

John Gosden, multiple champion trainer: “I don't want you to underestimate our business cluster's importance to UK PLC, or to the region. I think with intelligent planning and the backing of local and national government, we can continue to lead, progress and innovate, and make our region proud of both its past and its future.”

John Gosden (left) and Hugh Anderson (right) highlighted the importance of Newmarket to international racing Credit: Edward Whitaker

Hugh Anderson, Godolphin managing director: “We're here because Sheikh Mohammed came here and realised this was the place to grow a huge racing and breeding empire. There's anywhere in the world he can go, but this is the place he wants to come to. Newmarket is the jewel in the crown of British racing.”

Andrew Braithwaite, British Racing School chief executive: “When a shared purpose goes out of a community, it rarely goes well; look at the industrial cities of the north or the fishing communities. If we have the best people here, the other competing racing centres internationally will struggle to better Newmarket.”

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