'There's no perfect answer' - senior jumps figures respond to major fixture list reforms

Senior trainers have expressed some reservations about culling 300 races from the 2024 jumps calendar but acknowledge that everyone in British racing must make sacrifices to safeguard the sport's future.

The BHA on Thursday in an attempt to increase the sport’s reach, appeal to new fans and better engage existing customers with the hope it will generate extra revenue and boost prize-money.

As well as the introduction of a two-hour Saturday shop window for the sport, which would feature just two premier meetings and one additional fixture for around two-thirds of Saturday afternoons, and improving the quality of racing on Sundays, plans include a reduction of 300 jump races across the year in an attempt to increase the competitiveness of British racing in the face of falling field sizes.