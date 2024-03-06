Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race31 MINS
10:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race31 MINS
10:40 Happy ValleyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain

'There’s a chance of landing around £150,000 if he wins' - Dear My Friend connections eyeing all-weather finals day

Dear My Friend: likely to head back to Finals day at Newcastle on Good Friday
Dear My Friend: likely to head back to finals day at Newcastle on Good FridayCredit: GROSSICK RACING

Connections of Dear My Friend say the temptation of a £75,000 bonus is a major factor as to why he is more likely to head to All-Weather Championships finals day at Newcastle than run in the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster.

Trained by Charlie Johnston, the four-year-old secured his passage to the £150,000 mile handicap on Good Friday after cruising to success in last week’s trial at Lingfield.

Dear My Friend has won all four appearances on the all-weather, including twice at Newcastle, and would qualify for a bonus of £75,000 if successful at the track on March 29.

Middleham Park’s Tim Palin believes he has a better chance of success at Newcastle, and that the prize-money on offer is an added incentive.

He said: "At the moment the Lincoln is on ice and all roads lead to Newcastle on Good Friday. He’ll get a bit of a hike in the weights, so he’ll have to run off a new mark, but he’s won three times this season and he’s pretty potent on the all-weather. For that reason, we’d hope he’d go there with a big chance.

"With the way he operates on the all-weather he probably has a better chance of winning there than in the Lincoln, where he’d go off at around 25-1. We don’t know if soft ground over a mile is him playing at home, but a mile on the Tapeta is definitely him."

Dear My Friend won the Listed Burradon Stakes on this card 12 months ago, and Palin added: "There will probably be 14 runners and he’ll be top weight, giving weight away and playing at home if you like because he’s unbeaten over course and distance. 

"You’d get around £77,000 in prize-money for first place and a £75,000 bonus because he won on Friday, so there’s a chance of landing around £150,000 if he wins."

Read these next:

1,000 Guineas hopes Fallen Angel and Darnation in 'brilliant form' as Classic entries revealed 

William Knight chasing first Group 1 success with 'no fluke' Meydan record-breaker Frost At Dawn 

'It's a big feather in my cap' - Frankie Dettori claims biggest win of US stay in historic race at Santa Anita  

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 6 March 2024inBritain

Last updated 10:00, 6 March 2024

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain