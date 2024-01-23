'There are a few who need to answer some questions' - Paul Nicholls poised to unleash Stay Away Fay in open Cotswold Chase
Paul Nicholls is preparing to give talented novice Stay Away Fay a chance to shine in open company in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase as the champion trainer plots a route back to the Cheltenham Festival with last season's Albert Bartlett winner.
Nicholls has utilised Saturday's high-profile Trials day card as a launchpad to festival glory with Stage Star and Frodon in recent seasons, while it was a regular port of call for legendary stayer Big Buck's on his way to the World Hurdle.
The 14-time champion trainer said the Cotswold, the race Frodon won in 2019, was the preferred choice with Stay Away Fay, with the Reynoldstown at Ascot the other option on February 17.
Published on 23 January 2024
Last updated 18:00, 23 January 2024
