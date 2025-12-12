The trainers to follow at Cheltenham's December meeting - and their best chances this year

Racing returns to the home of the jumps with two cracking days in store at Cheltenham, and we’ve looked back over the last ten years to see which trainers have fared best.

Like every big meeting this season, this weekend’s fixture will be a first for the father-and-son team since Willy joined Nigel on the licence, and it is a card at which Nigel has excelled. No trainer has enjoyed more success at Cheltenham’s December meeting since 2015.

He has saddled six winners from 36 runners in that period, a 17 per cent strike-rate, with those victories returning £6.38 to a £1 level stake. The standout among them was Cheltenham specialist Cogry , who won at back-to-back December meetings in 2018 and 2019, taking the Grade 3 handicap chase at 9-1 and then 5-1.

The team have three runners across the two days this year. Gowel Road contests Friday’s feature, the Turners Handicap Chase (1.50 ), and is a horse who thrives at Cheltenham. He has run only at this track on his last nine starts, winning once and finishing runner-up five times.

Torn And Frayed lines up in the Veterans’ Chase (2.25 ) on Friday, while their sole Saturday runner, Intosomethinggood , tackles the Grade 2 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (3.00 ) and is the outsider of the field at 33-1.

Sam Twiston-Davies , the leading jockey at the December meeting, with seven wins from 41 rides, is on board all three of the yard's chances.

Gowel Road 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies

Venetia Williams has been the second most effective trainer at the meeting over the past ten seasons, sending out four winners from 26 runners and returning an £8 profit to a £1 level stake. She has twice won the Grade 3 handicap chase with Aachen and Commodore, while her biggest recent success came last year when Gemirande landed the December Gold Cup.

Gemirande and Charlie Deutsch won at the December meeting last year Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

She has four runners across the two days, and two of them look to hold strong claims. L’Homme Presse returns after ten months away from the track; the star chaser has won eight of his 14 starts over fences, including two Grade 1s during his novice campaign. He lines up as favourite for the Turners Handicap Chase (1.50 ).

A win for L'Homme Presse would be a welcome boost for the Williams yard, which has managed only five winners from 49 runners this season. However, three of those have come in the last fortnight, suggesting the stable may be turning a corner, and success at Cheltenham would only strengthen that view.

On Saturday she runs Zertakt in the 3m1½f novices' limited handicap chase (12.40 ), Ostrava Du Berlais in the 2m4½f mares’ handicap chase (1.15 ), and Martator in the main event, the Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup (1.50 ).

Stable jockey Charlie Deutsch is booked for all four rides and he too has a smart record at the meeting, with four wins from 26 rides.

L'Homme Presse 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

There is no surprise to see Dan Skelton feature here, and given how he has dominated the major weekends this season he will be expected to be among the winners again at Cheltenham.

He has sent out four winners from 49 runners at the December meeting, including Momella and Hidden Heroics, while Latenightpass and Nurse Susan were his most recent scorers in 2023.

Skelton saddles a 13-strong team across the two days, several of whom hold solid claims. His Friday standouts include Royal Infantry , eighth in the 2024 Champion Bumper and still seeking his first win of the campaign after finishing third and then fourth so far this season. He lines up in the 2m4½f novices' chase (12.40 ).

Royal Infantry: makes his chasing debut on Friday Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Fortune De Mer is another leading contender, having already won a Grade 2 hurdle at Cheltenham this season, and runs in the 2m1f handicap hurdle (1.15 ).

On Saturday, Hoe Joly Smoke looks a major contender to give Skelton a first success in the December Gold Cup (1.50 ). He knows the track well, having finished third on both starts here this season, and connections will hope he can finally go one better.

Nurse Susan returns for the 2m4½f mares’ handicap hurdle (3.35 ), the race she won two years ago, but she will need to step forward from her ninth-placed finish on her seasonal reappearance at Carlisle last month.

Fortune De Mer 13:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton Hoe Joly Smoke 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Other trainers with history at the December meeting

Nicky Henderson is one to keep an eye on at Cheltenham this weekend. In the last ten years he has seen more runners finish second than any other trainer, with seven.

Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson: have had two winners each at the December meeting since 2015 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

There is plenty of potential about Califet En Vol who goes in Friday's 2m4½f novices' chase (12.40 ). He makes his seasonal and chasing debut and he could have a very different price for the Brown Advisory at the festival after his showing.

Mister Coffey also gives Henderson a strong chance in the Cross Country Chase (3.00 ), having filled the runner-up spot at the November meeting, while in Saturday’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (3.00 ) he saddles the promising Reckless Spending .

Paul Nicholls has also gone close on several occasions, recording five seconds at the meeting in the last decade. His best chance across the two days appears to be Jubilee Alpha , the current favourite for Saturday’s 2m4½f mares’ handicap hurdle (3.35 ). She won a Listed event at the track in April and is one of just three runners making the trip from Ditcheat.

Mister Coffey 15:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson Reckless Spending 15:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson Jubilee Alpha 15:35 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Will we see an Irish winner?

Irish winners are not a common sight at Cheltenham’s December meeting. Since 2015 there have been only eight Irish-trained winners, with Willie Mullins responsible for none of them.

Gordon Elliott leads the way with three victories and sends just one runner this year, Favori De Champdou in Friday's Cross Country Chase (3.00 ). He was a dual Grade 2 winner as a novice but has struggled to reach those heights since.

Favori De Champdou: Gordon Elliott's sole runner at the meeting Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Henry de Bromhead is represented by two runners on Friday, the pick of them being The Short Go in the Turners Handicap Chase (1.50 ). He was beaten three and three-quarter lengths when fourth at Cheltenham in October behind Three Card Brag.

Gavin Cromwell has been the next most successful Irish trainer at this meeting with two wins, and he looks to build on that with three runners this weekend. Peaches And Cream and Final Orders take their chance in the Cross Country Chase, while Me Wee Bonnie Lass lines up on Saturday in the mares’ handicap chase (1.15 ).

Favori De Champdou 15:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jordan Gainford Tnr: Gordon Elliott The Short Go 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

