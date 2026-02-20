'The track's done incredibly well' - Exeter beats the rain as Friday's card goes ahead, with Paul Townend set for first course ride

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Exeter's Devon National (3.45 ) card on Friday has been given the green light, with the course deemed raceable following its morning inspection.

The track was waterlogged on Thursday following 55mm of rain on Wednesday, which prompted officials to call a check at 8am on raceday morning. However, it was deemed fit for racing before then following a dry night.

The going is described as heavy. The last hurdle in the back straight will be bypassed due to some saturated ground.

Clerk of the course Jason Loosemore said on Friday morning: "We're delighted to be on and the course has done incredibly well. Before the deluge on Wednesday we'd actually improved to mainly soft ground before the 55mm of rain made us unraceable.

"But we've been dry since Thursday and a stiff breeze helped us yesterday. We've got the potential for some light showers this morning, with 1-3mm of rain forecast, but they'll blow through and the course is resilient enough to take that. We'll be omitting the last hurdle in the back straight."

Exeter lost its last two fixtures due to waterlogging and has had to deal with 90mm of rain since Sunday. Alongside the Devon National, Paul Townend rides at the track for the first time on the Willie Mullins-trained Fun Fun Fun in the Listed 3m mares' chase (3.14 ).

Loosemore said: "We had days and days of rain before cancelling our other meeting this month, but since then we've had afternoons which have been dry and blowy, apart from Wednesday's deluge, which definitely helped the course improve."

The wet weather has already impacted Friday's racing, with Clonmel's meeting cancelled on Thursday. It is the third jumps card lost to the wet weather this week.

Read these next:

Constitution Hill runs at Southwell: runners, odds and verdict for the £40,000 Friday Night Live feature race

'He's a superstar and it's a privilege to ride him' - Oisin Murphy confident of 'very good run' as Constitution Hill makes Flat debut

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.