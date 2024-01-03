'The risk has increased' - yellow weather warning threatens Sandown's Saturday fixture with Wincanton inspecting on the same day

Sandown's clerk of the course Andrew Cooper admitted the risk to the track's first Premier raceday on Saturday has increased in the last 24 hours after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain in the south of England on Thursday.

The £100,000 Veterans' Chase Series Final is the feature contest at the Esher venue, where the going is soft, heavy in places on the chase course and heavy, soft in places on the hurdles track, but up to 20mm of rain could fall between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

"There’s been uncertainty all week," Cooper said of the weather warning on Thursday morning. "We were being told there was every likelihood it was going to go south of us or travel through the channel, grazing the south coast.

"The risk to the meeting has increased in the last 24 hours. It’d be naïve to say otherwise because the weather forecast has consolidated and changed.

"About lunchtime yesterday the forecast started to move in a more negative direction in terms of likelihood of rain and volume of rain for us. That’s been consolidated through current forecasts and speaking with the Met Office first thing this morning.

Wishing And Hoping: winner of last year's Veterans' Final Credit: Edward Whitaker

"We caught about 3mm in one or two showers here yesterday and we’re being told to expect rain in this vicinity from one or two o’clock this afternoon, probably at its heaviest during the rush hour period.

"In that period from early afternoon today until early tomorrow morning we could get up to 20mm, at least 10mm is the steer we’re being given at the moment."

However, Cooper is hopeful that having no racing on Friday at Sandown will give the track a chance to recover from the deluge.

"What we have got in our favour is we’re not racing tomorrow," he said. "If we had 20mm, I would question our ability if we were racing on Friday to be able to turn things around here.

"Friday, once any early morning rain has gone through, looks basically a dry day, cooling down, chilly night and Saturday looks dry, so we’ve got 36 hours or so to improve from wherever we’re left after the rain later today."

Asked if any inspections were planned, Cooper added: "There’s no point looking at anything over the course of Thursday. I think we just need to monitor what happens today and overnight and, if necessary, take a look at things here on Friday morning and judge it from there."

Wincanton to face 8am raceday inspection with clerk "nervous" about prospects for Saturday's card

Wincanton is due to form part of ITV4's coverage with Sandown on Saturday but the Somerset venue must survive an 8am raceday inspection.

The track is raceable and the going is heavy, soft in places, but clerk of the course Daniel Cooper admitted the wet forecast has him "nervous" about the prospect of the seven-race card going ahead.

"It’s been a challenging week," said Daniel Cooper on Thursday morning. "I walked it nice and early and we’d race this morning with the omission of one hurdle in the back straight. We’ve been unraceable on the hurdle course on and off since Sunday. The chase course has been perfect.

"We’ve got a very, very wet forecast today. 21mm is coming which makes me nervous. It’s a dry Friday, which makes me think we need to look on Saturday morning and take a view on it then.

Wincanton: faces an 8am raceday inspection for Saturday's meeting Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I hope we can race. One of the races went to Sandown so they could achieve their Premier raceday and we’ve worked hard in race planning terms on this day to offer a competitive card. We have over £100,000 in prize-money and three races on ITV so we’ve got every reason to keep trying.

"I’m hopeful we can walk it Saturday morning at sixish and say this is in a good place, but we’d also know if it’s not quite quickly. It’s just very unfortunate with that yellow warning today. All the charts I’ve got access to say 21mm, so that’s a lot of rain after declaration stage.

A similar forecast is expected for Plumpton's Sussex National meeting, the other Premier raceday due to be staged in Britain this weekend. The going is soft, good to soft in places but that description is likely to change with 12-20mm of rain forecast on Thursday.

After Wednesday's two meetings were lost to the weather, jumps action is set to return to Britain on Thursday after Hereford passed its inspection on Wednesday morning.

Large areas of standing water, caused by a brook under the racecourse bursting its banks, had put the fixture in doubt, but conditions had improved by the time of the track's 9am inspection on Wednesday.

The course is expected to dry further before the start of its seven-race card on Thursday, with little rain in the forecast before the beginning of the meeting. The going this morning was described as good to soft, soft in places.

Clerk of the course John Holliday said: "We're good to go. The flood water has receded and we've only got a few small areas of standing water, but they'll be gone and it's raceable now.

"We had 20mm of rain on Tuesday from about 6am up until lunchtime and the Ayles, which goes under the racecourse, couldn't take the water. It flooded on to the track at the three-mile start and subsequently there was floodwater on the cathedral bend. Overnight it's managed to get away into the river and down to the Wye.

"The ground is good to soft, soft in places but it could dry back further from that. We're told we'll get 1-5mm but often we miss the rain at Hereford as it falls on the hills before it gets here. Even if we got the top end of the forecast there wouldn't be a problem."

The positive outcome is a boost after Wednesday's meetings at Ffos Las and Huntingdon were cancelled due to waterlogging, while Fakenham's card on Tuesday was called off moments before the first race due to safety concerns.

Chepstow: has been battered by rain since its Welsh National fixture last Wednesday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Meanwhile, Chepstow's fixture on Sunday will not take place due to waterlogging at the course.

Since its signature Welsh Grand National meeting last Wednesday the track has been hit with more than 140mm of rain, with over a third of that amount arriving in a deluge on Tuesday.

With showers forecast in the run up to the weekend, there is little chance of conditions improving sufficiently for racing to take place.

Clerk of the course Libby O'Flaherty said: "The Welsh National ended up being pretty testing ground and since then we've had just shy of six inches of rain – it's totally waterlogged and saturated. There's showers forecast for Wednesday and potentially Friday, some of which could be heavy, so we can't race on it."

There is optimism conditions should be fine for the track's next fixture on January 16. O'Flaherty added: "I've been at Chepstow six years and we've had a lot of rain but I've never known it this wet. Looking ahead, things are a bit drier and cooler so fingers crossed we should be all right for the 16th."

