The Real Whacker set to test Cheltenham Gold Cup credentials in crucial Cotswold trial
The Real Whacker will attempt to get his season back on track in the Cotswold Chase this month and trainer Patrick Neville warned he should not be underestimated for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
The eight-year-old narrowly beat Gerri Colombe in a thrilling Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last March, but has suffered two defeats this season when pulling up in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, then finishing fourth in the King George VI Chase.
However, Neville believes his ten-length defeat by Hewick at Kempton on Boxing Day was a step in the right direction and is eager to get his stable star back out at Cheltenham in the Grade 2 on January 27.
