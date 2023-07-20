The Real Whacker could run in Newbury showpiece on road to Cheltenham Gold Cup

Patrick Neville is aiming for another season to remember with his stable star The Real Whacker , whose route to the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March could include the Coral Gold Cup in December.

The North Yorkshire-based trainer has identified the Newbury showpiece on December 2 as a potential target for the seven-year-old, who ended last season with a short-head defeat of Gerri Colombe in the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase to extend his unbeaten record at Cheltenham to three.

A tilt at the Gold Cup was debated last term, but Neville opted against that in favour of the Brown Advisory. Having seen The Real Whacker progress since returning to the yard after a summer break, the trainer is working back from the Gold Cup this time.

He said: "We’re looking at Newbury for the Coral Gold Cup and we have some other options too, but the main aim for him is the Gold Cup.

"We’ll probably give him two runs before that and then we’ll go for it. We had a great time with him last season and he couldn’t do any more – winning three times over fences, including a Grade 1 and 2, was amazing."

The Real Whacker: more improvement is expected from last season's top novice Credit: Louise Pollard

Neville believes there is plenty more to come from The Real Whacker, who has a perfect record over fences.

He added: "He beat some good horses but I still think there’s improvement in him and we’re looking forward to a good season with him.

"He’s developed well over the summer and he’s a fine, strong horse now and, hopefully, we can see him in his prime."

Neville, who sent out nine winners from 51 runners last season at a strike-rate of 18 per cent, has only had six runners this term but is set for a busier period, starting with Earth Company at Market Rasen on Saturday.

He said: "It’s going well, but it’s a bit slow at the moment. The Real Whacker is obviously back in training and we have a real couple of nice horses so we’re looking forward to the season.

"We’ve been quiet this summer with just a few runners and placed horses, so over the next month or two we’ll bring them back in."

