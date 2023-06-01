The Queen pays 'wonderful' visit to the British Racing School to mark 40th anniversary of its opening

The Queen received a warm welcome from students, staff as well as horses when she visited the British Racing School in Newmarket on Thursday morning to mark the 40th anniversary of the opening of the world-class facility

Her Majesty unveiled a plaque in the main yard at the school after a tour of the facilities, which included the Newmarket Pony Academy, the Riding A Dream Academy and the Jockey Training and Development Department.

The facility, which lies on the Snailwell Road and has produced a string of top-flight jockeys, has effectively gone full circle as it was opened by the King when he was Prince of Wales in 1983.

The Pony Academy section of the school was set up only two years ago and there the Queen engaged with the likes of Khadijah Mellah, winner of the Magnolia Cup in 2019, and met members of the Riding A Dream Academy which supports young people from diverse ethnic communities and disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Queen spent much of her time meeting ponies and horses out for inspection in the Newmarket Pony Academy barn and then looked on as Year 11 students took part in a schooling session in the indoor school.

Her Majesty unveils a plaque at the British Racing School to mark the facility's 40th anniversary Credit: British Racing School

After passing through the Pearce Barn, she then went to the main yard where three ex-racehorses were out for inspection, including former Glorious Goodwood winner You’re Hired. The girl handling him, Poppy, said: “The Queen was very interested in the plaits I put in his mane and said she thought he looked amazing.”

As well as a tour of the gallops and the simulator room, the Queen then met some of the key donors to the charity organisation.

Andrew Braithwaite, chief executive of the British Racing School, said: “It was a huge honour to welcome Her Majesty the Queen to the British Racing School and celebrate our 40th anniversary in her presence.

"Her Majesty has been a huge supporter of British horseracing and it was wonderful to be able to show her the multitude of ways that the school contributes so much to the sport.”

Godolphin managing director Hugh Anderson was among those introduced to the Queen, and said: “It’s fabulous to see the Queen here and it validates the really hard work that goes on at the British Racing School. It’s hugely uplifting to see youngsters here from backgrounds where previously they hadn’t even seen horses.”

The Racing Post understands there will be no royal representation at Epsom's two-day Derby meeting, which starts on Friday.

