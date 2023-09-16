'The punishment doesn't match the crime' - Harry Burns frustrated after ban for medication use

Apprentice jockey Harry Burns has expressed his frustration at receiving a two-month suspension after failing to notify the BHA of medication he began using at the start of the year.

Burns, who suffers from Crohn's disease, was handed the ban at a private independent disciplinary panel on August 31. He admitted to "human error" by not informing chief medical adviser Dr Jerry Hill of his use of a new medication in January that fell under the BHA's list of 'banned substances and notifiable medications' for jockeys.

The 28-year-old completed 30 rides under the new medication before it was discovered in a drugs test at Wolverhampton in March. He undertook a concussion test 11 days later, which indicated no impairment of his cognitive function, before admitting to breaching the rules in April.

"I spoke with the BHA to keep the hearing private about the medication, which they have complied with, and I did break the rules," Burns said.

"I was probably a bit naive and it was just human error. The BHA have their rules and they've given me the entry-point ban, but I do think it's a bit harsh.

"They've got their guidelines to follow, but it's a rule they could maybe look at, because I do think the punishment doesn't match the crime."

'There are things I can't do that most other jockeys rely on'

While Burns initially declared medication he was prescribed in mid-2022, he failed to disclose a newer prescription in December – which did not fall under the list of banned medications – or his new medication in January.

He was forced to quit riding in 2018 due to the complications of his illness before returning to the sport in 2021, riding primarily for Simon and Ed Crisford. He has claimed 12 wins this year but has had to grapple with a significant lifestyle change in order to continue riding.

"There are things I can't do that most other jockeys rely on," Burns said. "I can't depend on caffeine to get me through certain days. I can't sweat as much either because it puts my body through a lot of stress and can cause a flare-up, so I've got to sweat only when absolutely necessary."

Burns is aiming for a return on the all-weather circuit this winter.

He said: "It's very frustrating to get the suspension now, as I was picking up a lot of rides and riding out every day. I just hope the contacts I've built up will allow me to pick up where I left off when I'm back."

Read more:

Dominant Continuous and Ryan Moore earn Aidan O'Brien a magnificent seventh Doncaster Classic

'For the first three-quarters of the race I was tearing my hair out!' - Alan King on Trueshan's emotional Doncaster Cup win

Highclere's 200,000gns buy impresses before planned debut next week

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.