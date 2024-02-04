'The pressure is off now' - defiant Burdett Road camp still eyeing up Sir Gino rematch in Triumph Hurdle

Trainer James Owen retains full faith in Burdett Road and hopes that going under the radar against Sir Gino in the JCB Triumph Hurdle can play into his stable star's hands at the Cheltenham Festival.

A Royal Ascot winner last year, the son of Muhaarar made a brilliant start to life over hurdles with an effortless victory at Huntingdon in November before an impressive Grade 2 win at Cheltenham later that month.

However, after missing the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow in December, he suffered a comprehensive defeat by Sir Gino on Trials day, resulting in his rival surging to the head of the Triumph betting, while Burdett Road was pushed out to as big as 12-1.