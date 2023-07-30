Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'The power of quality racing and music' - Craig David helps York to biggest crowd for five years

Craig David helped attract York's biggest crowd for five years
York: Saturday's crowd was around 35,000Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

York hailed "the power of quality racing and music" after revealing it attracted its biggest crowd for five years on Saturday.

The attendance figure is expected be finalised at around 35,000, which was much the largest since the pandemic, with all stands' side enclosures sold out in advance.

As when Tom Jones played to a huge crowd at Newbury the previous weekend, Craig David's appearance swelled the attendance for the Sky Bet York Stakes card and course spokesman James Brennan said on Sunday: "It's a great tribute to the power of quality racing and music combined.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David CarrReporter
Published on 30 July 2023Last updated 15:00, 30 July 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain