'The power of quality racing and music' - Craig David helps York to biggest crowd for five years

York hailed "the power of quality racing and music" after revealing it attracted its biggest crowd for five years on Saturday.

The attendance figure is expected be finalised at around 35,000, which was much the largest since the pandemic, with all stands' side enclosures sold out in advance.

As when Tom Jones played to a huge crowd at Newbury the previous weekend, Craig David's appearance swelled the attendance for the Sky Bet York Stakes card and course spokesman James Brennan said on Sunday: "It's a great tribute to the power of quality racing and music combined.