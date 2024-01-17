Racing Post logo
'The plan is to run' - Willie Mullins says El Fabiolo is ready for Jonbon joust despite Tuesday drift

El Fabiolo leaves Dysart Dynamo trailing at Punchestown
El Fabiolo: will be in action at Ascot on Saturday if the meeting goes aheadCredit: Alan Crowhurst

If the BetMGM Clarence House Chase beats the weather, El Fabiolo will be there to try and beat Jonbon again. That was the message from Willie Mullins on Wednesday as last year's impressive Arkle winner returned to the top of the market at 1-2 with Ladbrokes after drifting significantly on Tuesday. 

But should Ascot fail to beat the big freeze, there will be welcome compensation for racing fans as Thurles is set to welcome the mighty Allaho for the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase on Sunday.

The Grade 2 has been won by some big names in the last decade, including 2016 and 2017 Gold Cup winners Don Cossack and Sizing John, and Mullins is keen to let Allaho try and win the race for a third time having been successful in 2021 and 2022. 

David Jennings

Published on 17 January 2024

Last updated 18:00, 17 January 2024

