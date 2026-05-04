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'The owners have been very supportive' - Evan Williams stable continues operating despite trainer's prison sentence
Stable jockey Adam Wedge expects the Evan Williams yard to continue operating under the name of the trainer's wife Cath following his sentencing to three years in prison for causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Wedge, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury, said the day-to-day business at the Vale of Glamorgan stable was functioning as normal, with Cath Williams supported by daughters Isabel and Eleanor, plus jockey Conor Ring.
The stable, which won the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival in March with Ask Brewster, had runners at Sandown's jumps finale last month and has multiple entries for meetings in the next few days.
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