Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:55 Down RoyalHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:55 Down RoyalHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'The owners have been very supportive' - Evan Williams stable continues operating despite trainer's prison sentence

Evan Williams was sentenced to three years in prison for attacking a dog walker
Evan Williams was sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting a dog walkerCredit: Edward Whitaker
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Stable jockey Adam Wedge expects the Evan Williams yard to continue operating under the name of the trainer's wife Cath following his sentencing to three years in prison for causing grievous bodily harm with intent

Wedge, who is sidelined with a shoulder injury, said the day-to-day business at the Vale of Glamorgan stable was functioning as normal, with Cath Williams supported by daughters Isabel and Eleanor, plus jockey Conor Ring.

The stable, which won the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival in March with Ask Brewster, had runners at Sandown's jumps finale last month and has multiple entries for meetings in the next few days.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inBritain
more inBetting offers
more inBritain
more inBetting offers