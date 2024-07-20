The in-form trainer, the 550-mile round trip and an intriguing jockey booking - take note of this Cartmel runner

Christian Williams has his team in red-hot form with five winners from 14 runners this month, a run the trainer will look to keep going when he saddles three in the same race at Cartmel on Saturday.

The Glamorgan-based trainer is not a frequent visitor to the Cumbrian track – he is 0-7 with his runners there in the last five seasons – but successful northern raids have been a hallmark of a good summer, including a double at Perth on Sunday with Tonto Foley and Cap Du Nord .

The early betting market indicates Planned Paradise is the most favoured of his trio in the 2m5f handicap chase (3.25 ), with Jony Max and Kalooki completing the squad.

Planned Paradise picked up his first win for the yard at Perth at the start of the month where he pulled well clear of The Gypsy Davey and Garde Des Champs.

Spotlight verdict

Took advantage of a reduced mark when an easy winner with cheekpieces removed at Perth (2m4f, good; 3-1) two weeks ago; 8lb higher here but he beat an in-form rival by 13 lengths last time and is a major player again if he can back that up.

Planned Paradise 15:25 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Cameron Iles (7lb) Tnr: Christian Williams

Garde Des Champs finished a close second to Planned Paradise's stablemate Tonto Foley at the same track last week, so Williams has some understanding of what the form is worth.

Jack Tudor was the winning jockey on Planned Paradise last time, but 7lb claimer Cameron Iles takes over on Saturday.

Planned Paradise: a 13-length winner at Perth this month Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

“He probably didn’t win a great race at Perth and he went up 8lb for it,” said Williams. “I thought if we put a professional jockey up he would have a chance of placing, but he probably has a chance of winning now we are claiming off him.”

Expanding on the reasons for using Iles, he said: “We like using claimers and it’s Cameron's first ride for us. We were all young at some point, so it’s nice to give a young lad a chance.

“I get on quite well with Tom Lacey [Iles’s regular trainer] and Cameron finished second to one of ours [Invictus Allen] at Uttoxeter the other day. I rang up Tom afterwards and spoke to him about Cameron.”

Planned Paradise was entered in the Unibet Summer Plate Handicap Chase at Market Rasen, but he was balloted out off his mark of 115.

