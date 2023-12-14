The Ho Ho Hurdle? Market Rasen gives fans the chance to name one of its Boxing Day races in a festive fashion

Forget picking winners. Market Rasen is offering people the chance to get really involved in its Boxing Day meeting by naming one of the races.

The person whose suggestion is chosen will get four county enclosure tickets for the fixture on December 26 and have exclusive access to the parade ring to choose the best turned out horse, before watching the race with a glass of champagne in the directors' box and then presenting the prize for the race they named.

The challenge is to find up to three words to complete the title of the Rand Farm Park …. …. …. Handicap Hurdle, and the only guidance from the track is "keep it festive!"

Explaining the background to the competition, clerk of the course Alice Cosgrove said: "It was an idea that our marketing team came up with in conjunction with sponsors Rand Farm Park.

"It's a bit of fun to engage with people and get them involved, and to spread awareness. And the winner will have the opportunity to come along on raceday."

It appears that the judges will have their work cut out choosing a winner.

Cosgrove said: "It will be judged by the sponsors, the chairman Sue Lucas and the general manager Jack Pryor and I don't think that's going to be easy as I believe we've had lots of entries, and plenty of good ones.

Alice Cosgrove: "It's a bit of fun to engage with people and get them involved"

"It's exciting to see what people come up with and to see their ideas because you can get a bit stuck sometimes, so it's good to have some fresh input.

"Rand Farm Park are a longstanding sponsor and they're as keen to engage with the public, as are we."

The race to be named is a 2m2½f contest on one of Market Rasen's biggest meetings of the year, featuring the £25,000 Pallinc Lincolnshire National.

Competition entries can be made online at thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen/events-tickets/boxing-day/competition/ by midnight on Sunday, December 17.

Now read these:

Racing fans urged to get behind Frankie Dettori after he is shortlisted for BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

'I've never met one like him' - meet The Imposter, a mistake buy who turned into a winning machine

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.