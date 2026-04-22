The great barrier rift! Growing debate as private trials in Britain raise concerns over transparency and betting fairness

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What has sparked the conversation?

As the Flat season has gathered pace in Britain, a number of novice or maiden races have been won by horses who had taken part in barrier trials.

On Monday the George Scott-trained Behike won a maiden at Lingfield, after which jockey David Egan told Sky Sports Racing: “He came here for a barrier trial a couple of weeks ago and I think he knew where he was.”

Barrier trials are a proven method widely adopted internationally to ready juveniles, but the issue being raised centres on transparency with British barrier trials currently privately operated and taking place behind closed doors.