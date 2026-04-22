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The great barrier rift! Growing debate as private trials in Britain raise concerns over transparency and betting fairness

Oliver Barnard examines the use of barrier trials

Not playing ball: the other jockeys look back as Chautauqua refuses to break from the stalls under Dwayne Dunn at the Cranborne barrier trials
Barrier trials are commonly used in Hong Kong and AustraliaCredit: Vince Caligiuri (Getty Images)
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What has sparked the conversation? 

As the Flat season has gathered pace in Britain, a number of novice or maiden races have been won by horses who had taken part in barrier trials.

On Monday the George Scott-trained Behike won a maiden at Lingfield, after which jockey David Egan told Sky Sports Racing: “He came here for a barrier trial a couple of weeks ago and I think he knew where he was.”

Barrier trials are a proven method widely adopted internationally to ready juveniles, but the issue being raised centres on transparency with British barrier trials currently privately operated and taking place behind closed doors.

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