Britain
premium

'The form of his win couldn't have worked out any better' - Jane Chapple-Hyam Classic hope cut for 2,000 Guineas after sparkling at home

Sons And Lovers (near) wins a 7f maiden at Newmarket in October
Sons And Lovers (near) wins a 7f maiden at Newmarket in OctoberCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Newmarket dark horse Sons And Lovers was a market mover for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas on Thursday when he was cut to 40-1 (from 66) by Paddy Power just hours after pleasing trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam in his first proper workout of the year.

The three-year-old was in action close to the scene of his debut victory over 7f on Newmarket’s Rowley Mile last October when he came from nearly last to first to score at odds of 33-1 under David Egan.

The form of that maiden contest has worked out well as runner-up Placo, third Christian David and fourth Point Sur all went on to win next time out, as did the sixth-placed Mulciber.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 21 March 2024inBritain

Last updated 13:00, 21 March 2024

