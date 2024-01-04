The fan-favourite veterans bidding for final hurrahs - assessing the leading contenders for Saturday's big handicap

The Unibet Veterans' Chase Final commands centre stage for the first Premier Saturday of the year, and the universally popular addition to the jumps calendar has again attracted a competitive field. Here, we take a look at some of the key contenders for the £100,000 handicap.

Form 04-511

Strengths None of the 18 entries arrives in better form than the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained 11-year-old. He has won his last two starts in legs seven and nine of the Veterans' Chase series, so is clearly comfortable at this level. He has been put up 4lb for the most recent of those wins over the same course and distance as the Final, and conditions should be okay for him.

Good Boy Bobby 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Form 333-02

Strengths Unusually for a 12-year-old, his last run was a joint career-best performance on Racing Post Ratings. He chased home the potentially reopposing Thomas Darby at Warwick on that occasion, but that was just his fourth chase start and there may be scope for better over fences. Nicky Henderson has his team in savage form at present with a 33 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight. Mill Green is proven in big-field handicaps too, having placed at the Cheltenham and Aintree festivals in each of the last two seasons, on all occasions in fields of 21 to 23 runners.

Mill Green 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Form 615-41

Strengths Has plenty of back class and arrives on the back of a win over Mill Green at Warwick. He has relatively low mileage over fences with just six starts to his name, although that might be cause for concern if a big field is declared as expected. Testing conditions are fine for him – his best RPR came on heavy – and the Olly Murphy yard remains in good form.

Thomas Darby 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Olly Murphy

Form 408-14

Strengths Trained by Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, this veteran is another who has produced a joint career-best this season. His RPR of 142 for a 16-length win in leg eight of the series is noteworthy, but he may have had a gruelling race in the Becher last time. His fourth over course and distance last season offers encouragement for this test and soft or heavy ground will not be an issue. Elizabeth Gale, who won on him at Aintree two starts ago, is set to take off a handy 7lb.

Celebre D'Allen 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Elizabeth Gale (7lb) Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Form 0/7-41

Strengths Venetia Williams is a regular in this race, claiming it with Houblon Des Obeaux in 2019 and going close with Aachen in the inaugural running. Her team remains in sizzling form this winter – she had 18 winners from 65 runners last month and was profitable to back blind, numbers that were only strengthened if restricted to chases. Cepage got back to winning ways over a shorter trip at Cheltenham last month and showed his wellbeing, for all that he has been put up 6lb by the handicapper for it.

Cepage 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

What about the rest?

Aye Right ran in the Gold Cup as recently as 2022 and is 7lb better off with his Chepstow conqueror Good Boy Bobby for a neck margin. He cannot be dismissed, while Lord Du Mesnil ran encouragingly behind Cepage and definitely will not mind conditions or going back up in trip.

David Pipe has been very clear about targeting this race with last year's second Ramses De Teillee and he has a good record fresh. Sam Brown and Cap Du Nord have dropped back to winning marks, while De Rasher Counter and Cyclop have claims on their course-and-distance second and third behind Good Boy Bobby in November.

Verdict

By Stuart Redding

Plenty of old favourites are set to clash here and Good Boy Bobby is the one I fancy to come out on top. It had looked as though his powers were waning last season but he has won both starts since being reunited with Sam Twiston-Davies. He remains well treated on his best form. Thomas Darby produced arguably his best chase display when winning at Warwick in November and the Olly Murphy-trained 11-year-old is another to consider.

