Britain
'The eyes could be on the track record' - Big Evs owners eye Nunthorpe history in 'one of the races of the week'

Big Evs: popular sprinter made a winning return at York on Thursday
Big Evs: all set for the Nunthorpe

A bullish Big Evs camp are hoping that their sprinting star will not only win the Group 1 Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York this week but do so in a course-record time as well.

Fast ground is forecast for the Sky Bet Ebor festival, while the possibility of a tailwind on Friday means the five-furlong record off 55.90s, posted by the brilliant Battaash in the Nunthorpe Stakes five years, could be under threat. 

Paul Teasdale, who races Big Evs under the banner of RP Racing with his wife Rachael believes the Nunthorpe will be "one of the races of the week" with a third Anglo-Australian clash of the season in the offing with Asfoora also being targeted at the Group 1.

