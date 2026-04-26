'The dry periods are longer and the wet periods are wetter' - why are so many racecourses struggling this spring?

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Sandown's jumps finale card on Saturday was hampered by a series of high-profile non-runners due to a going description of good, good to firm in places, and represented the latest challenge in a testing spring for British courses.

Sir Anthony McCoy was critical about the state of the ground at Sandown but the Esher track has been far from alone in struggling this spring. Cancelled and rearranged fixtures and a series of late changes across both codes have highlighted the challenges courses have faced, with a mix of a prolonged dry spell, a wet winter hangover and isolated technical issues all contributing to a disrupted end of the jumps campaign and start to the Flat season.

What meetings have been affected this spring?

Cheltenham called off its final three fixtures of the 2025-26 season – the April 15 and 16 cards and the hunter chase meeting on May 1 – to carry out drainage work in the home straight, while Epsom delayed its season opener by a week, with the fixture moved to Tuesday after a burst irrigation system left the track unable to water.