The De la Heys leaving Ditcheat is not a mortal blow to Paul Nicholls, although their buying power will be sorely missed

It can be all too easy to jump to conclusions when a trainer who spent the thick end of two decades carrying all before him begins to see owners trickling away.

In the case of Paul Nicholls, the trickle is now beginning to look like a steady stream, with his former assistant and Britain’s newly crowned champion trainer Dan Skelton once again the chief beneficiary of Johnny and Samantha de la Hey’s decision to remove 11 horses from Ditcheat.

Pic D’Orhy is the headline name among those on the trailer to the Skelton yard and, although he produced one of his best performances when narrowly beaten by Jonbon in what many people will consider the race of the season outside of the main festivals in the Betfair Ascot Chase, at the age of 11 his loss to Nicholls is probably more symbolic than anything else.