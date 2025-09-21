The Constitution conundrum: can Nicky Henderson really get him back to his best?

He was the champ who fell to earth. Constitution Hill , unbeaten over hurdles for more than three years, was widely seen as a good thing for the Champion Hurdle in March and gave his supporters little to worry about as far as the fourth-last. Since he took off at that obstacle, nothing has seemed to go right.

Having previously cleared 88 hurdles in his races without mishap, he put his front feet against the top of that one and fell. It was the maddest moment in the maddest Champion Hurdle, with State Man also falling at the last when clear, leaving Golden Ace to score at 25-1.

Would compensation await at Aintree? Constitution Hill was allowed to start at even-money against Lossiemouth, his biggest starting price since 2022, showing that punters' faith had been shaken. Incredibly, he fell again, when about to be asked a question at the second-last.