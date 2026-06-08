The Benvenuto Cellini rule? The other five horses deemed non-runners under rule (H)6 this year

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The BHA issued a fresh defence of its use of rule H(6) when deeming Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini a non-runner as the drama from Saturday's Classic rumbles on. It was the sixth time the rule has been used this year in Britain. Were the first five instances similar? We've taken a look.

Southwell, February 2

The first time rule (H)6, which the BHA implemented in 2025, was used this year came over jumps when the 200-1 rank outsider proved a handful at the start of the 2m4½f mares' novice handicap hurdle.

She was detached from the main group and stopped in her tracks before the tape went up, and was left behind when the starter began the race. A Rule 4 did not apply on this occasion.

What the stewards' report said: "The stewards considered that the mare was prevented from starting on equal terms as she had planted some distance behind the main body of the field before the starter effected the start, and ordered that Raincloud be declared a non-runner."

Exeter, February 20

It was only 18 days later when the rule was enforced again, and it came in similar circumstances to Raincloud at Southwell.

Doctor Blue was well adrift of the main group when they came into the tape, having been unruly beforehand. The well-fancied 2-1 shot was still many lengths behind when the tape was released, and had a small trot before stopping entirely.

A Rule 4 applied on this occasion, with a 30p deduction in the pound.

What the stewards' report said: "The stewards considered that the gelding was prevented from starting on equal terms due to being over ten lengths behind the main body of the field when the flag was dropped, without the rider having both feet in the irons, and ordered that Doctor Blue be declared a non-runner."

Kempton, March 4

The first instance of rule (H)6 coming into effect on the Flat was arguably more concrete than the Benvenuto Cellini situation, with the Tony Carroll-trained seven-year-old finishing a tailed-off last in division one of the 6f handicap.

Drawn in stall nine, his gate failed to open at the same time as the others, so there was a technical malfunction. However, a Rule 4 did not apply on this occasion, with his price at withdrawal 18-1.

What the stewards' report said: "The stewards considered that the gelding was prevented from starting on equal terms due to stall nine not opening at the same time as the remainder of the field and ordered that Justcallmepete be declared a non-runner."

Windsor, May 11

This was a stalls incident that closely resembled what happened to Benvenuto Cellini in the Derby, although Cashbox's mishap in this mile handicap was more obvious.

He badly stumbled coming out of stall six under Marco Ghiani, and was deemed to have not had a fair start because one of his legs was stuck in the stalls. At the time of withdrawal, he was an 18-1 shot, and a Rule 4 did not apply.

What the stewards' report said: "The stewards considered that the gelding was prevented from starting on equal terms due to having its leg stuck on the sideboards as the gates opened, resulting in the gelding being slowly away and detached from the field. The stewards ordered that Cashbox be declared a non-runner."

Yarmouth, May 13

Just two days later, rule (H)6 was enforced again when the Robert Cowell-trained six-year-old Almaty Star faced his own stall issues. He lost many lengths at the start of the 5f handicap and came home a detached last past the post.

It was due to the horse, drawn in stall 13, having his head turned to the side in the stalls when they opened. His price at withdrawal was 8-1, and a Rule 4 deduction of 10p in the pound applied.

What the stewards' report said: "The gelding was prevented from starting on equal terms due to having its head turned to the side, leaning on the guard rail and Jack Mitchell being unable to remove the blindfold. He therefore did not have full control of his mount as the gates opened, resulting in the gelding being slowly away and detached from the field. The stewards ordered that Almaty Star be declared a non-runner."

Read more:

BHA: Benvenuto Cellini non-runner call 'most extreme test of rule' and does not set dangerous precedent

The Benvenuto Cellini episode is teaching punters to behave like spoiled children - and that's unwise

Did the stewards get it wrong with Benvenuto Cellini?

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