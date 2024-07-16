'The battle with my weight has become unsustainable' - jockey Phil Dennis to retire after rides at Beverley on Tuesday

Jockey Phil Dennis has announced that he will retire after his rides at Beverley on Tuesday due to the "constant battle" he has faced in making the weight.

Dennis, who began riding in 2013, will call time on his career after his two mounts at the East Yorkshire track. He partners Variety Island in the 5f handicap (4.00) before taking his final ride aboard Park Street in the card's concluding 7½f handicap (5.00) . Dennis has said that retiring is the best decision for himself "physically and mentally."

In a statement posted on X on Monday evening, he said: "This is the hardest thing I've had to do. I've been doing what I grew up dreaming about, but the constant battle with my weight has become unsustainable and I feel this decision, although hard, is best for myself physically and mentally.

"I can't thank the trainers and owners who've supported me enough throughout my whole time in the saddle and the lads in the weighing room that I've sat next to day in and day out."

Dennis enjoyed a career-best tally of 47 winners in 2019 and in that same year claimed his biggest victory when Ornate won the Dash at Epsom on Derby day.

He added: "To ride nearly 300 winners is more than I ever expected as a 17-year-old starting off, but as one door closes another one opens, so it will be time to start a new chapter.

"I won't be away from a racecourse for long, but I'll miss my time riding greatly and look back on it with great memories."

Dennis partnered 270 winners in his career in Britain, with 12 of those coming this year. Off the track, he also completed the 2023 London Marathon in a time of three hours and 17 minutes, which raised over £2,600 for Racing Welfare.

