The £1,000 buy and Ayr specialist who is still winning races at the age of 13

South Lanarkshire trainer William Young Jnr said Tuesday was the most emotional day he has had on a racecourse after his stable star Ardera Cross battled to a 14th success for him and a ninth at Ayr in the 2m½f handicap chase.

The veteran was sent off a 14-1 chance and was running from 8lb out of the handicap with new jockey Danny McMenamin on board, but overcame a mistake at the last and gained two places on the run-in to secure his latest success.

He was the second 13-year-old to win on the card following Up Helly AA King's victory in the 3m handicap chase, and it was made all the more special by Young's friends and family being there to watch.

Connections of Ardera Cross pose for a photograph after his ninth win at Ayr on Tuesday Credit: John Grossick Racing

"It’s the most emotional I’ve been," Young said. "I had a lot of people there for the day out, not to see him winning, and he went and did it. It was incredible, the horse just wants to keep running. I’m delighted for him.

"When he won his 13th race for me I got a calendar made with pictures of his wins. I sent all of the jockeys one and all of my friends have one – it needs to be updated now! I always said if he won one I’d be chuffed, if he won two I’d be even happier, and if he won three I’d retire that day."

Ardera Cross was bought out of Dan Skelton's yard for just £1,000 in 2019 and the trainer regularly gets in touch, while Young managed to get a win out of another of his former runners, Colonel Manderson, in September.

"Dan said to me I’d win one and I’ve won 14," Young said. "He's been tremendous and chuffed for us. He sent me a letter after his fourth win and he called me last year to offer me another horse. We have a great relationship all through Ardera Cross."

Ardera Cross rallies bravely to get past the favourite Fia Fuinidh at Ayr Credit: John Grossick Racing

While retirement will beckon for the chaser this year, he is not finished just yet and could bid to enhance his remarkable record, which has taken his prize-money haul to more than £160,000, as soon as Monday.

"This will be his last year," Young said. "I’m not sure when he’ll stop. He’s fresh and seems as young as ever. He’s been running well and he’d won off a higher mark than he raced off on Tuesday anyway. We don’t do a lot with him at home and that's the key to him.

"He’s fit and well so he’ll certainly be trying to win again. He’s in at Ayr next week but we’ll see. I don't think he'd run anywhere other than there or Cartmel now, and he’s certainly well known around there. He knows the way, he might as well drive the box."

